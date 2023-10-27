Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune

    Amid the ongoing shoot for the much-awaited sports biopic Chandu Champion, helmed by noted bollywood filmmaker Kabir Khan, whose shooting schedule is going on in Pune, the Gen Z bollywood new-age superstar Kartik Aaryan visited Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple and his photos have gone viral on Instagram.

    Kartik Aaryan is one of the biggest names in the Indian industry today. It was not long ago when he gave nuanced performances and won the hearts of his fans with two back-to-back commercially and critically acclaimed films, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy. The actor who witnessed a bump on the road with Shehzada but impressed everyone again with SatyaPrem Ki Katha has been shooting for his next Chandu Champion. For the same, the actor was papped in Pune, visiting the prominent Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple.

    On Thursday, popular paparazzo handle Viral Bhayani shared pictures of Kartik Aaryan from inside the temple premises, sporting a Pink shirt and saffron scarf around his neck. The actor held a coconut in his hands as he stood with the priest. He also has a saffron tilak on his forehead. In the backdrop, one could see the divine idol of Lord Ganesha was illuminated and decked up with flowers and ornaments.

    Fans also took to the comment section to offer prayers and seek blessings. One of them wrote, "Jai Shree Ganesh." Another one commented, "Ganpati bappa morya." Someone else said, "JAI SHREE VIGHAN HARTA JI KI." A fan also stated, "Wow – KA and Bappa connection – divine."

    Meanwhile, reports state that noted bollywood director and producer Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan are coming together for a film. A leading Indian entertainment portal, in its exclusive report, has quoted Karan Johar saying he hopes to collaborate with the actor soon.

    During the Masterclass of the entertainment portal in a fan segment, Karan Johar addressed the question about collaborating with Kartik Aaryan. Karan mentioned that they were supposed to work together on a film, but due to different reasons, it did not materialize. He stated, "Kartik and I nearly made a film. For various reasons, it could not happen. You never say never. And I am sure the future holds something strong for both of us."

