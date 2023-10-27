Bigg Boss 17: Will Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain part ways? Fans labelled businessman 'big red flag'-Read on

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain is drawing widespread criticism for his disrespect towards Tv actress Ankita Lokhande; many social media users and show lovers believe she deserves more.

Ankita Lokhande, a TV celebrity and actor, opted to compete in Salman Khan's reality programme Bigg Boss 17 alongside her husband Vicky Jain. While they were the Instagram-perfect pair before to the programme, they are frequently seen bickering on Bigg Boss 17.

Many footage from the Bigg Boss 17 live feed has leaked online, showing Vicky often humiliating Ankita in front of the other contestants. While programme presenter Salman Khan chastises Ankita for allowing such things to happen to her, viewers are responding to the show's recurring pair conflicts.

Vicky Jain is drawing widespread criticism for his disrespect towards Ankita Lokhande; many believe she deserves more. Anita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's relationship has been heavily examined since they opted to join on the programme.

Vicky has frequently lost his cool in front of Ankita and talked really disrespectfully to her. Vicky's new face is bringing him a lot of bad press, and I wonder whether they'll regret it later. Vicky's trolled for ‘toxic behaviour’ As per a new tweet, Vicky told Ankita, “Zindagi mai mujhe tu kuch de toh paayi nhi atleast mujhe peace of mind hi de do (You could never give me anything in life, at least give me some peace of mind).”

In the Weekend ka vaar, Salman Khan exposes Vicky Jain's game plan in front of Ankita Lokhande, revealing how her husband intended to fight her in the house. He even claimed to have given her everything, including love, respect, and money. Most fans of the show have been criticising Vicky's behaviour on the show.

One of them wrote, "#AbhinavShukla cared& loved #RubinaDilaik , #AnkitGupta had his restrictions but he also cared& loved #PriyankaChaharChoudhary ! But #VickyJain is so toxic! he said degrading things to his wife & his behaviour is soo bad with #AnkitaLokhande I feel bad for her #BB17 #BiggBoss17." Vicky frequently argues with Ankita, which makes the actress depressed and weeping. After Ankita tells Vicky Jain that he isn't her strength, he reminds her that he isn't on the show to pursue fame.

Netizens blast Vicky Jain for constantly abusing Ankita Lokhande.

The latter has been chastised for his masculine chauvinism, and they perceive him as a giant red flag after constantly disrespecting his wife.

The audience sympathises with Ankita and believes she deserves more. Coming to Bigg Boss 17 was, in fact, the biggest risk that both Ankita and Vicky made. Will this have a long-term impact on their relationship?