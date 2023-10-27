Tiger 3: Stuntwoman Michelle Lee talks about iconic 'towel fight' scene with Katrina Kaif

Hollywood actor Michelle Lee opened up about the towel fight scene at the Hammam that she shot with Katrina Kaif in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3. This particular action sequence with Katrina Kaif from the trailer of the actioner-thriller film Tiger 3 went viral on social media, with netizens hailing Katrina Kaif for giving a dose of action and drama.

Hollywood actor Michelle Lee, who specializes in shooting extremely tough and challenging fight sequences, has acted with Scarlett Johannson in Black Widow, Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean, Brad Pitt in Bullet Train & Tom Hardy in Venom. She has now got on board for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer action spectacle Tiger 3. With Kat, she has delivered the most viral action sequence on the internet in a long time - the towel fights scene at a Turkish hammam in Tiger 3.

Michelle is not shocked and surprised that the towel fight scene has become one of the most intriguing talking points from the Tiger 3 trailer! She reveals that she and Katrina Kaif had rehearsed for over two weeks before they shot the dramatic and masala-filled action sequence.

She says, "I am not surprised. I thought it was pretty epic when we were shooting it. We learned and practised the fight for a couple of weeks and then shot it. The set design was absolutely gorgeous. The fight was fun to do. It was wonderful being on an International film."

Michelle says managing the towels wrapped around their bodies was the biggest challenge of this Hammam sequence. The actress says, "One of the main challenges was definitely the wardrobe! Our towels needed to stay in the proper place, and with so much movement and fight choreography, it was definitely a challenge. We ended up having the towels sewn closed at specific points, which helped a lot."

She adds, "Another challenge was striking each other in the perfect distance so that it looks totally close enough to be dangerous and strong but far enough to not hurt each other by mistakenly. Can you imagine if I actually got her?! But I am a professional. So many things went smoothly. Neither of us got hit. So, we just had to make it work for the camera."

Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. The film from the YRF Spy Universe was backed and produced by Aditya Chopra and helmed and directed by Maneesh Sharma. It is set and slated to release this Diwali, November 12, Sunday, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

