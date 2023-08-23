Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chandrayaan 3 mission: Prakash Raj posts sarcastic comments; clarifies them after police case, trolling

    Prakash Raj faced harsh criticism for his callous comments about the Chandrayaan 3 mission, which was caustic and derogatory to ISRO and the country.

    On Sunday, Prakash Raj tweeted a caricature of a man pouring tea from one cup to another while wearing a lungi and shirt on Twitter. According to reports, the joke is about astronaut Neil Armstrong Edwin, who was surprised to find a Malayali running a tea store on the moon. While the country is celebrating Chandrayaan 3's landing, Prakash Raj is in hot water for a recent tweet. He shared the tweet and wrote, “First view just arrived from Chandrayaan .. #VikramLander #justasking.” After making a snarky post about the mission, he faced harsh criticism for being disrespectful of ISRO and the country. The actor, though, later asserted that the tweet was merely a joke. 

    However, this tweet unexpectedly backfired and sparked heated debate. In fact, Prakash Raj had a case filed against him at the Bagalkot police station in Karnataka for his post regarding the Chandrayaan-3 project. "Leaders of Hindu organisations filed a complaint against the actor in Banahatti police station of Bagalkote district and have demanded action," the police are cited as saying to NDTV. He then lashed back and netizens and defended his post. He wrote, "Hate sees only Hate.. i was referring to a joke of #Armstrong times .. celebrating our kerala Chaiwala .. which Chaiwala did the TROLLS see ?? .. if you dont get a joke then the joke is on you .. GROW UP(sic)."

    The third lunar mission from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Chandrayaan 3, is scheduled to touch down on the moon on August 23 at 18:04 IST. Vikram's moon landing will be live streamed on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook page, and television network DD National. India joins the United States, Russia, and China as the fourth country to accomplish this achievement, filling the nation with pride.

