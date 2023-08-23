Is Sarah Jessica Parker's series 'And Just Like That' going to have a third season? Read THIS

'Sex and the City' sequel drama 'And Just Like That' with Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon is scheduled to have the season 2 finale on August 24, 2023. Is the comedy series getting a third season? - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Since its debut on December 9, 2021, the American comedy-drama series 'And Just Like That' has enjoyed consistent popularity. A significant factor contributing to its triumph is its status as a sequel to the iconic romantic comedy drama series 'Sex and the City'. The concluding episode of the show's second season is scheduled for August 24, 2023. Devoted followers of Sarah Jessica Parker's series have been in eager anticipation of updates about its continuation, and their patience has been rewarded. Ending the anticipation of the fans, an official confirmation regarding the destiny of 'And Just Like That' has arrived.

Will there be a third season of 'And Just Like That'?

ALSO READ: Drake reveals that he wanted 'fairy tale' wedding with* Rihanna; however situations turned topsy-turvy

Fans can rejoice, for 'And Just Like That' has received official confirmation for a third season renewal. The stories of Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York will continue to unfold in the upcoming installment, marking another exciting chapter in their journey. "Cosmos are in order [martini emoji]! #AndJustLikeThat is returning for Season 3!" the official social media account of 'And Just Like That' wrote.

With the news now public, it's highly probable that the forthcoming season finale will lay the groundwork for the narrative direction in the upcoming installment. "We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex and the City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors," said executive producer Michael Patrick King.

About 'And Just Like That Season 3'

Securing its position as the most-watched series on HBO Max and the streaming platform's premier original, "And Just Like That" reigns supreme. Although no specific cast details have emerged, enthusiasts can anticipate the majority of the principal cast returning for the show's third season. Alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are likely to reprise their roles as Miranda and Charlotte, forming the central trio of women.

Season 2 Finale

In the season two finale, viewers can anticipate a special cameo by Kim Cattrall, reprising her role as Samantha Jones. While originally a core figure in 'Sex and the City', she hasn't been part of 'And Just Like That' and has confirmed her involvement limited to the upcoming cameo. Samantha, a beloved character, will engage in a phone conversation with Carrie, portrayed by Sarah Jessica Parker.

ALSO READ: 'Oppenheimer' actress Florence Pugh received an apology from director Christopher Nolan; KNOW DETAILS