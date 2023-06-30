Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chandramukhi 2 poster out: Know release date, cast and more details of Kangana Ranaut's film

    The first poster for the forthcoming horror-comedy Chandramukhi 2 was released by Kangana Ranaut. The upcoming film, which also stars Kangana and Raghava Lawrence, is a direct sequel to Chandramukhi from 2005. On the joyful day of Ganesh Chaturthi in September, Chandramukhi 2 will be released on television. 

    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 1:18 PM IST

    Kangana Ranaut is performing well. She shocked her fans on Thursday by disclosing that her next 'Chandramukhi 2' will be released on Ganesh Chaturthi while working on her much anticipated flick 'Emergency'. Kangana announced the movie's release along with a first-look poster of Raghava Lawrence on Instagram. Kangana confirmed her presence on Instagram on Thursday by posting the Chandramukhi 2 posters with the comment, "This September she is coming back… Are you ready? #chandramukhi2." The film, which also stars Vadivelu, Radika Sarathkumar, and Lakshmi Menon, is a follow-up to P Vasu's comedy-horror film 'Chandramukhi' (2005). It will be made available in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Telugu. Fans responded as soon as the poster was made public. 

    The film's production company, Lyca Productions, announced the movie's release date on its official Twitter account. "We are thrilled to announce that the doors to the much-awaited sequel Chandramukhi 2 will be open from Ganesh Chaturthi. Releasing in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada!" the post was captioned. Kangana will play a dancer in the king's court who was renowned for her beauty and dance prowess in 'Chandramukhi 2'. In the movie, Kangana will co-star with the Tamil actor Raghava Lawrence in the major role. The film, which was made by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran, will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada in September. Check the poster here:

    HOW DID FANS REACT? A fan wrote: 'Omg can't wait to see you.. Blockbuster loading.' A supporter commented, "Eagerly waiting." Oh my god, I am so excited about #chandramukhi2'. a fan said. Another netizen said, "Waiting to see." The period drama 'Emergency' which will be released in theatres on November 24, 2023, is based on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and stars Kangana in the titular role of the late politician.

