Squid Game 2: Actor Lee Jung-jae demanding of $1 million per episode from Netflix? Check DETAIL here

After his previous appearance in the Netflix highlight Squid Game, actor Lee Jung-jae will be returning in the lead of this iconic series’ sequel and is reportedly demanding a whopping Rs 8. 2 crore per episode for ‘Squid Game 2.’ There has been no official confirmation of the matter. By Mahalekshmi

Lee Jung-jae, the South Korean actor who rose to prominence with the series 'Squid Game' on Netflix has recently been in the news recently. When Netflix revealed the remaining cast for the upcoming sequel 'Squid Game 2,' a South Korean outlet reported that Jung-jae had a hand in obtaining ex-BigBang member T.O.P a major role in the worldwide acclaimed Netflix show. The agency for Lee Jung-jae dismissed the rumours.

However, the very same publication has now come forward claiming that the actor has sought a whopping $1 million (about Rs 8.2 crore) for each episode of the second season. The yah quoted a source that said, “Netflix cannot afford to overlook Lee Jung-jae’s request. Lee Jung-jae asked Netflix to seek a substantial guarantee of over 1 million dollars per episode, which means his appearance fees will amount to a staggering total of over 13 million dollars (given the 13 episodes)."

Netflix and the actor’s management company, Artist Company, are yet to respond to these speculations and reports. In the megahit series, Lee Jung-jae portrayed the character Player 456 - Seong Gi Hun. Meanwhile, 'Squid Game 2' has revealed a massive lineup for the season, including T.O.P and former Iz*One member Jo Yu-ri.

The other members of the cast include, Kang Ae-sim (Be Melodramatic), Lee David (The Fortress), Lee Jin-uk (Sweet Home), Choi Seung-hyun (Tazza: The Hidden Card), Roh Jae-won (Missing Yoon, Ditto), and Won Ji-an (D.P.). The original cast members from the previous season, including Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon, Gong Yoo, and Lee Byung-hun will all be returning to reprise their roles as well.

The main cast members will reportedly include Yim Si-wan (Unlocked), Kang Ha-Neul (Midnight Runners), Park Sung-hoon (The Glory) and Yang Dong-geun (Yaksha: Ruthless Operations).