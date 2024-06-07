Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Chandan Shetty, Niveditha Gowda divorce: What's the rift that caused this decision?

    Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda, known for their romance since Bigg Boss Kannada season 5, have split due to alleged conflicting views on parenthood and career aspirations. Chandan desired a family, while Niveditha prioritized her acting career. Both are progressing professionally. Despite an amicable separation, their love story from the show to marriage in 2020 ended.

    Popular TV personalities and Bigg Boss winners Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda have been officially granted divorce by the Bengaluru family court. The couple, who garnered a significant fan following during their stint on the reality show, shocked many with their decision to end their marriage.

    Speculations about the reasons behind their divorce have surfaced, with some suggesting a possible disagreement over starting a family. Reportedly, Chandan was keen on having children, whereas Niveditha was more focused on advancing her career in the colourful world of cinema. Sources indicate that Niveditha expressed her disinterest in becoming a mother, sparking tensions between the couple.

    Both Chandan and Niveditha have been making strides in their respective careers. Niveditha, in particular, has been receiving numerous movie offers recently, while Chandan has been cast as the lead in three films. Despite their professional successes, it seems that differences in personal aspirations may have contributed to the breakdown of their marriage.

    The divorce proceedings were conducted swiftly, with Chandan and Niveditha reaching an agreement through mediation before appearing before the 2nd Additional Family Court in Bengaluru. Under Section 13b of the Family Court Act, the couple indicated their consent to the divorce, opting for a peaceful resolution without levying any accusations against each other.

    Presenting their agreement before the court, Chandan and Niveditha affirmed their decision to part ways amicably. The divorce was granted based on their mutual consent, marking the end of their marital relationship.

    While the exact reasons for their divorce remain undisclosed, it's evident that both Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda are ready to move forward with their respective careers. 

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2024, 6:11 PM IST
