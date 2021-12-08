CDS Gen Bipin Rawat no more: Anupam Kher to Sunny Deol and more celebs offer condolences

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others lost their lives on Wednesday, December 8, when IAF helicopter crashed in Tamil Nadu. Several celebrities have expressed their shock and condoled his death on social media.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat lost his life in a helicopter crash near Coonoor today, December 8. 13 others have been confirmed dead in the incident. It was reported that a total of 14 people were in the helicopter. Not just PM Modi, President of India, politicians, many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express shock and offer condolences to the families.

CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife, Madhulika Rawat, defence assistant, security commandos and an IAF pilot were on board the Mi-series chopper when it crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. A local from the crash site said he heard a loud noise, and when he moved out to check what had happened. Then he saw that the chopper had hit a tree and a massive fire had broken out. The man then notified the police.

Bipin Rawat was going to the Defence Staff College in Wellington from the Indian Air Force base in Sulur near Coimbatore. Visuals from the site are all across the internet in which the Indian Air Force helicopter crash and massive flames are coming out. The IAF took to Twitter to inform that the IAF Mi 17 V5 helicopter with 4 crew members carrying the Chief of Defence Staff and nine other passengers.

Also Read: India loses one of its most decorated officers; CDS Gen Bipin Rawat dies in IAF chopper crash in TN

Kangana Ranaut wrote an emotional letter on her Instagram story saying, "Most horrible news of the year the demise of Sh Bipin Rawat and his wife in a tragic helicopter crash. The nation will always be grateful to Gen. Rawat for his service to the nation. Om Shanti Jai Hind (sic)." She too, shared a picture of him.

Also read: PM Modi, President Kovind condole CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's death

