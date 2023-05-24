Cannes premiere: Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks starrer 'Asteroid City' receives standing ovation

The eagerly anticipated movie 'Asteroid City' made its official world debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, and other celebrities were present at the event.

Wes Anderson's eagerly anticipated science fiction-comedy movie Asteroid City is getting ready for a global theatre release. The film, which stars Scarlett Johansson, Jason Schwartzman, Tom Hanks, and others in pivotal parts, had its world premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival before it was released internationally. The movie Asteroid City, which is based on a make-believe American desert hamlet, has won over fans and gotten rave reviews.

The filmmaker told the press: "I’m so pleased to show the movie for the first time. We have never seen it before ourselves. Thank you to our cast of stupendous actors playing actors,".

The Wes Anderson-directed movie reportedly garnered a 6-minute standing ovation from viewers at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, who were reportedly awestruck by the movie and its superb performances. The grand world premiere of Asteroid City, which took place at the Grand Palais, was attended by Wes Anderson, the film's director, as well as Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jason Schwartzman, Matt Dillon, Maya Hawke, and others.

The movie: The official summary says: "The movie revolves around its Junior Stargazer convention, which brings together students and parents from across the country for scholarly competition, rest/recreation, comedy, drama, romance, and more," With Margot Robbie, Hong Chau, Maya Hawke, Sophia Lillis, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, Bryan Cranston, Jeffrey Wright, Liev Schreiber, Tony Revolori, Jeff Goldblum, Jack Ryan, and others playing significant roles, the film also stars Scarlett Johansson, Jason Schwartzman, and Tom Hanks.

