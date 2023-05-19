Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Kuch hai hi nahi': Urfi Javed gets frank on 'creep energy' of men in recent interview

    Urfi Javed, aka Uorfi, the style diva, has always received hostile comments and never-ending criticism for her fashion choice. She has expressed her thoughts about the creep energy of men who try to be frank and communicate with her in a recent interview.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 19, 2023, 11:17 AM IST

    At a recent store launch of ace Indian fashion designer Amit Aggarwal in Delhi earlier this month, the self-made star and style icon Urfi Javed surprised netizens with her tasteful sartorial choices. 

    This gesture also got many trolls thinking that Urfi is only exercising her right of freedom to wear what she wants to wear, which is commendable.

    During a recent interview, she expressed how men here are different compared to the place where she came from. She also spoke in depth about men perceiving her as nothing after meeting her and many more details.

    Ranveer Allahbadia asked Urfi her perception on men. He said, "Men ke baare me aapke kya khayaal hai." Giving an answer to this, Urfi said, "Acche khayaal hai. Achcha hi sochti hu. Acche log hai yaar."

    When Ranveer quipped to Urfi, are guys not able to understand women completely, The style diva shares, "People in Bombay are like okay. I've met different guys here. They are all understanding. Mein jaha se aayi hu, waha pe, yaha pe bahut difference hai. Mujhe yaha pe kaafi open-minded ladke mile. Guys here are very different."

    When Ranveer asked Urfi about creep energy with emphasis on people sexualizing her as a brand or as a person, on this, Urfi added, "Ek conversation ke baad casually bol dete hai. Hume toh laga tha tum bahut hi open-minded hogi. Thoda sa waisi hogi. Par tum toh yaha kuch hai hi nahi. Different ho tum toh. Na idhar jaati ho. Naa kuch karti ho. Naa kisi ladke ke saath chakkar hai. They say things like that."

    Last Updated May 19, 2023, 11:17 AM IST
