Delhi-based fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi wowed Cannes 2025 in a self-designed silver gown, marking her second stunning red carpet appearance at the prestigious film festival.

The influencer, who made her debut at the festival last year, wore a stunning self-designed gown that has garnered praise from the internet.

The custom creation featured a plunging neckline, a corseted bodice adorned with glittering sequins, and a multi-layered tulle skirt.

The gown's structured design and rose florets added to its grandeur.



Videos of Nancy's appearance on the red carpet have been doing the rounds on the internet.

Sufi Motiwala, a fashion influencer, shared a video of Nancy's red carpet appearance on Instagram, captioning it "Nancy Tyagis second majestic Cannes slay".

Nancy's look was completed with statement-making jewel pieces, nail art, and a sleek centre-parted twisted bun. Her makeup look featured silver smokey eyes, winged eyeliner, and a brown lip shade. Last year, Nancy made headlines after she debuted on the Cannes red carpet in a beautiful pink gown. According to her social media handle, the gown took 30 days, 1000 meters of fabric to be made, and weighed over 20kg.