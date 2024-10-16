Meet Nancy Tyagi: UPSC aspirant named India’s top influencer by Forbes

Entertainment
23-year-old Nancy Tyagi from Uttar Pradesh has been named by Forbes as a top digital influencer of 2024.
Once a UPSC aspirant, now a fashion and lifestyle creator with over 3 million followers.
Came to Delhi for UPSC preparation, but her interest in fashion gave her a new direction.
Nancy debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in her own designed gown. The gown, made of 1,000 meters of fabric and weighing 20 kg, took 30 days to create.
Nancy gained millions of followers by sharing content on fashion tips, design processes, and lifestyle.
Nancy topped the 2024 Forbes India Digital Stars list, surpassing celebrities like Sakshi Keswani and Kusha Kapila.
Nancy established herself as a trendsetter in the digital space with her unique fashion and lifestyle content.