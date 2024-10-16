Entertainment

Meet Nancy Tyagi: UPSC aspirant named India’s top influencer by Forbes

Image credits: Instagram/@nancytyagi__

Forbes 2024: No. 1 Influencer

23-year-old Nancy Tyagi from Uttar Pradesh has been named by Forbes as a top digital influencer of 2024.

Image credits: Instagram

Over 3 Million Followers

Once a UPSC aspirant, now a fashion and lifestyle creator with over 3 million followers.

Image credits: Instagram

Interest in Fashion Gave New Direction

Came to Delhi for UPSC preparation, but her interest in fashion gave her a new direction.

Image credits: instagram

Big Leap at Cannes Film Festival

Nancy debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in her own designed gown. The gown, made of 1,000 meters of fabric and weighing 20 kg, took 30 days to create.

Image credits: Instagram

Rising Star on Social Media

Nancy gained millions of followers by sharing content on fashion tips, design processes, and lifestyle.

Image credits: instagram

Tops Forbes India List

Nancy topped the 2024 Forbes India Digital Stars list, surpassing celebrities like Sakshi Keswani and Kusha Kapila.

Image credits: instagram

From Fashion to Trendsetter

Nancy established herself as a trendsetter in the digital space with her unique fashion and lifestyle content.

Image credits: instagram
Find Next One