Kareena Kapoor Khan praises Sharmila Tagore as the restored Aranyer Din Ratri heads to Cannes 2025, marking a proud moment for Indian cinema on the global stage

Kareena Kapoor Khan has expressed admiration for Sharmila Tagore as the legendary actress prepares to represent India at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. The occasion marks the world premiere of the newly restored version of Satyajit Ray’s classic 1970 film Aranyer Din Ratri, in which Tagore played a leading role.

Kareena shared her excitement on Instagram by reposting an announcement about the film’s Cannes screening. The post featured reflections from Sharmila Tagore, who conveyed how thrilled she was about the film’s restoration and international showcase. She recalled the memorable experience of working with her fellow actors and praised director Satyajit Ray—whom she fondly referred to as Manik Da—for his remarkable precision, particularly in filming the iconic memory game scene. Tagore noted that the film’s themes continue to feel relevant and believes that it will resonate with a new generation of viewers.

In a touching tribute, Kareena added a single word to her story—“Legend”—accompanied by a red heart emoji, letting her admiration speak for itself.

Aranyer Din Ratri, based on a novel by Sunil Gangopadhyay, is a Bengali-language adventure drama that showcases a group of friends on a retreat into the forests of Palamau. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Sharmila Tagore, Simi Garewal, Kaberi Bose, Soumitra Chatterjee, Rabi Ghosh, Shubhendu Chatterjee, Samit Bhanja, and Aparna Sen, among others.

The restored version will premiere at Cannes 2025, presented by notable figures such as filmmaker Wes Anderson, Sharmila Tagore, Simi Garewal, Margaret Bodde of The Film Foundation, members of producer Purnima Dutta’s family, and representatives from The Criterion Collection and Janus Films, including Peter Becker and Fumiko Takagi. The Film Heritage Foundation has been instrumental in the restoration effort.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for her next film, Daayra, a crime drama directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film, which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, is being produced by Junglee Pictures.