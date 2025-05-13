Aishwarya Rai’s Cannes Glam: Top Red Carpet appearances over the years [PHOTOS]
Aishwarya Rai is a regular attendee at the Cannes Film Festival. Let's take a look at some of her best Cannes looks over the years, showcasing her stunning red carpet fashion.
| Published : May 13 2025, 12:49 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
19
Image Credit : instagram
The 78th Cannes Film Festival 2025 will be held in Cannes, France. Aishwarya Rai, a regular attendee since 2002, will be present. Here are some of her best Cannes red carpet looks.
29
Image Credit : instagram
Aishwarya Rai stunned in a long black gown at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival red carpet.
39
Image Credit : instagram
In 2023, Aishwarya Rai graced the Cannes red carpet in a silver-black gown with a large hood.
49
Image Credit : instagram
Aishwarya Rai's black colorful flower gown at the 2022 Cannes red carpet went viral.
59
Image Credit : instagram
Aishwarya Rai looked stunning in an off-shoulder golden gown at the 2019 Cannes red carpet.
69
Image Credit : instagram
In 2018, Aishwarya Rai's peacock-styled gown at Cannes was a sight to behold.
79
Image Credit : instagram
Aishwarya Rai's oversized sky-blue gown at the 2017 Cannes was captured extensively by photographers.
89
Image Credit : instagram
In 2016, Aishwarya Rai sported a shimmery golden gown with peacock-colored eyeshadow at Cannes.
99
Image Credit : instagram
Aishwarya Rai looked beautiful in a black and white, double-layered frill gown at the 2015 Cannes red carpet.
Top Stories