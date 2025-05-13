English

Cannes Outfits - Deepika Padukone

A collection of Deepika Padukone's stunning looks at the Cannes Film Festival.
entertainment May 13 2025
Author: Amrita Ghosh Image Credits:Getty
In Black Sari

Deepika wore a Sabyasachi black and gold saree at the Cannes opening ceremony. Her bold kohl eyes, nude lips, and simple hair bun made the entire look royal and elegant.
Image credits: Getty
Orange Dress

For the screening of "The Innocent," Deepika grabbed everyone's attention in a bright orange Louis Vuitton dress. This look was vibrant, festive, and stood out on the red carpet.
Image credits: Getty
Black- White Gown

On May 16, 2019, Deepika wore a black and white color-blocked gown. The high ponytail and graphic eye-makeup added to the boldness of this dramatic look.
Image credits: Getty
Floral Gown

On May 10, 2018, Deepika Padukone wore a white gown at the Cannes Film Festival for the screening of the movie Sorry Angel

Image credits: Getty
Pink Dress

Deepika Padukone wore bold pink gown at the 71st Cannes Film Festival. The gown's dramatic silhouette, structured design, and high-fashion attitude gave Deepika glam appeal

Image credits: Getty
70th Cannes Film Festival

At the opening gala of the 70th Cannes Film Festival, Deepika wore a stunning sheer gown. The gown featured a beautiful blend of floral embroidery, transparent fabric

Image credits: Getty
2010 Cannes Film Festival

On May 13, 2010, Deepika showcased Indian tradition on the Cannes red carpet by wearing a white and gold saree designed by Rohit Bal

Image credits: Getty
2019 Cannes Film Festival

On May 17, 2019, Deepika wore a bright green textured gown for the screening of the film "Pain And Glory." The high-low hemline and ruffles gave her a princess-like look.
Image credits: Getty
Cannes 2022

Deepika's printed shirt, green trousers, and headscarf at the beginning of Cannes 2022 gave her a classic look with a retro touch.
Image credits: Getty
Black Gown

Deepika wore a slinky black gown by Louis Vuitton, featuring a high slit and a strappy design. The look can be described as bold and elegant.
Image credits: Getty
Deepika in Sabyasachi

For the opening night gala dinner, Deepika wore a black and gold gown by Sabyasachi. Her kohl eyes, sleek bun, and dark lips added a touch of royal and ethnic glamour

Image credits: Getty

