On May 10, 2018, Deepika Padukone wore a white gown at the Cannes Film Festival for the screening of the movie Sorry Angel
Deepika Padukone wore bold pink gown at the 71st Cannes Film Festival. The gown's dramatic silhouette, structured design, and high-fashion attitude gave Deepika glam appeal
At the opening gala of the 70th Cannes Film Festival, Deepika wore a stunning sheer gown. The gown featured a beautiful blend of floral embroidery, transparent fabric
On May 13, 2010, Deepika showcased Indian tradition on the Cannes red carpet by wearing a white and gold saree designed by Rohit Bal
For the opening night gala dinner, Deepika wore a black and gold gown by Sabyasachi. Her kohl eyes, sleek bun, and dark lips added a touch of royal and ethnic glamour
Virat Kohli Net Worth: A look at cricketer's salary, assets and more
Trisha Krishnan Birthday: South Indian Queen’s Net Worth, Assets, and Salary
Met Gala: When celebrities got brutally trolled for their outfits
Bala to Lost: 7 Times Yami Gautam owned the screen with iconic looks