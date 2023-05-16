Cannes 2023: Vijay Varma drops euphoric photos; says big 'thank you' for terrific response to 'Dahaad'

Best known for impressive performances in Darlings and Dahaad, Vijay Varma shares a slew of ecstatic pictures on his official Instagram handle. Here's how the rising Bollywood star Vijay Varma thanked his fans.

Basking high in the success of his latest hit Dahaad, actor Vijay Varma extends his heartfelt thanks to all his fans worldwide. Vijay Varma has yet again delivered a brilliant performance and created goosebumps amongst his audience.

The actor, currently in France for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, has shared endearing selfies from the beautiful landscapes of France in the background. He says, "Thank You for such a thunderous response for Dahaad.. I cannot possibly reply to all who messaged me across several apps.. so here I am to show all my gratitude🌸 I share your love with the cast n crew of #Dahaad."

The audience is in awe of the actor's versatility and dedication towards each role. From Anand to Vijju to Richard and more, Vijay has done complete justice to his position and given his fans yet another impressive performance. And now the actor is all set to grace the red carpet of Cannes this year after a decade— Vijay had earlier walked the red carpet at the French Riviera for his debut film, Monsoon Shootout. This has undeniably created zeal and enthusiasm amongst his fans, who cannot wait to see this fashion icon create his magic on the red carpet this year.

On the work front, Vijay will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's 'Devotion of Suspect X' and 'Murder Mubarak' by Homi Adajania, starring opposite Sara Ali Khan.

