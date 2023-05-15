Why is Hailey afraid of having children with husband-singer Justin Bieber? Know details

Hailey Bieber opened up about her fears of having kids with her husband, Justin Bieber. The model said she literally cries about it all the time.

In a recent explosive interview with a renowned entertainment media outlet, prominent model and socialite Hailey Bieber finally opened up on how she feels frightened and scared of having kids with husband Justin Bieber.

Speaking to the media outlet, Hailey talked about her life with Bieber in their Beverly Hills home, her business, religious beliefs, and physical and mental health struggles over the past year, among other things.

Elucidating on the same, globally prominent model and socialite Hailey Bieber said, "I literally cry about this all the time! I want kids so bad, but I get scared."

Hailey adds, "It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."

