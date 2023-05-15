Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why is Hailey afraid of having children with husband-singer Justin Bieber? Know details

    First Published May 15, 2023, 1:05 PM IST

    Hailey Bieber opened up about her fears of having kids with her husband, Justin Bieber. The model said she literally cries about it all the time.

    article_image1

    Image: Instagram Fan Page

    In a recent explosive interview with a renowned entertainment media outlet, prominent model and socialite Hailey Bieber finally opened up on how she feels frightened and scared of having kids with husband Justin Bieber.

    article_image2

    Image: Instagram Fan Page

    In a recent interview, Hailey Bieber says she fears having kids with her husband, Justin Bieber. Read on to know details on same.

    article_image3

    Image: Instagram Fan Page

    Speaking to the media outlet, Hailey talked about her life with Bieber in their Beverly Hills home, her business, religious beliefs, and physical and mental health struggles over the past year, among other things.

    article_image4

    Image: Instagram Fan Page

    In a recent interview with a global entertainment portal, the 26-year-old model opened up about her vulnerabilities and anxieties about having children with her husband, Justin Bieber.

    article_image5

    Image: Instagram Fan Page

    When asked about her plans to have kids with Justin, Hailey Baldwin Bieber said she always cries thinking about this subject.

    article_image6

    Image: Instagram Fan Page

    Elucidating on the same, globally prominent model and socialite Hailey Bieber said, "I literally cry about this all the time! I want kids so bad, but I get scared."

    article_image7

    Image: Instagram Fan Page

    Hailey adds, "It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."

    article_image8

    Image: Instagram Fan Page

    Hailey reveals, "We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe." For unversed, Hailey has been targeted by trolls since her alleged feud with Selena Gomez and the model is not having a good time with all of this involved.

