Cannes 2023: Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar turns Cinderella in Fovari's couture gown (Photos)

Manushi Chhillar walked the red carpet at Cannes 2023 looking very stunning in a white gown designed by Fovari. Most importantly, check out her neckpiece.

Manushi Chhillar, a former Miss World who debuted in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar in Samrat Prithviraj, walked the red carpet of Cannes 2023.

Manushi has graced the red carpets of the Cannes Film Festival, looking like a Cinderella, and we can not get over how gorgeous India’s beauty queen looks! The romantic dress has ruffles and a bodice.

Manushi, like other Indian Miss World Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra, wore an eco-friendly couture creation by Fovari that made her seem like a vision in white. She donned neon heels, lit up the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. Pay close attention to her necklace's intricate design.

Manushi opted for a simple, sophisticated cosmetics look. She looked like a diva from head to toe, thanks to her curled hair. The actress was picture-perfect in the dress.

Among others, Sara Ali Khan and Esha Gupta also made their big debuts at Cannes 2023. In their own ways, they were each stunning. Sara chose a lehenga to embrace her inner desi girl, while Esha's slitted white attire caused a firestorm online.

Manushi, who turned 26 last week, is working on the Bollywood film ‘Tehran’ with John Abraham and ‘Operation Valentine’ with Varun Tej. It was reported that, Manushi has joined the team of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film hit theatres on Eid 2024.