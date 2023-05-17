Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cannes 2023: Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar turns Cinderella in Fovari's couture gown (Photos)

    Manushi Chhillar walked the red carpet at Cannes 2023 looking very stunning in a white gown designed by Fovari. Most importantly, check out her neckpiece.

    Cannes 2023: Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar turns Cinderella in Fovari's couture gown (Photos) RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 17, 2023, 9:48 AM IST

    Manushi Chhillar, a former Miss World who debuted in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar in Samrat Prithviraj, walked the red carpet of Cannes 2023.
    Manushi has graced the red carpets of the Cannes Film Festival, looking like a Cinderella, and we can not get over how gorgeous India’s beauty queen looks! The romantic dress has ruffles and a bodice.

    Manushi, like other Indian Miss World Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra, wore an eco-friendly couture creation by Fovari that made her seem like a vision in white. She donned neon heels, lit up the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. Pay close attention to her necklace's intricate design. 

    Also Read: Bvlgari Event in Venice: Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing as she poses with Zendaya

    Manushi opted for a simple, sophisticated cosmetics look. She looked like a diva from head to toe, thanks to her curled hair. The actress was picture-perfect in the dress. 

    Among others, Sara Ali Khan and Esha Gupta also made their big debuts at Cannes 2023. In their own ways, they were each stunning. Sara chose a lehenga to embrace her inner desi girl, while Esha's slitted white attire caused a firestorm online.

    Also Read: 7 Riveting Indian true crime docu-series on OTT

    Manushi, who turned 26 last week, is working on the Bollywood film ‘Tehran’ with John Abraham and ‘Operation Valentine’ with Varun Tej. It was reported that, Manushi has joined the team of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film hit theatres on Eid 2024.

    Last Updated May 17, 2023, 9:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cannes 2023: Vijay Varma drops euphoric photos; says big 'thank you' for terrific response to 'Dahaad' vma

    Cannes 2023: Vijay Varma drops euphoric photos; says big 'thank you' for terrific response to 'Dahaad'

    Farhana controversy: Aishwarya Rajesh given solid police protection in Chennai; know details vma

    Farhana controversy: Aishwarya Rajesh given solid police protection in Chennai; know details

    No 'shadow or implicit' ban imposed on 'The Kerala Story': Tamil Nadu govt informs SC anr

    No 'shadow or implicit' ban imposed on 'The Kerala Story': Tamil Nadu govt informs SC

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD romantic song is not to be missed-WATCH RBA

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD romantic song is not to be missed-WATCH

    Salman Khan left startled as Kangana Ranaut calls him out in viral video (WATCH) vma

    Salman Khan left startled as Kangana Ranaut calls him out in viral video (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Monsoon to be delayed by 4 days in Kerala this year IMD gcw

    Monsoon to be delayed by 4 days in Kerala this year

    If not given Karnataka CM post I will continue as an MLA DK Shivakumar to Kharge say reports gcw

    Make me Karnataka CM or I will continue as an MLA: DK Shivakumar tells Kharge

    Bvlgari Event in Venice: Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing as she poses with Zendaya, Anne Hathaway (Photos) RBA

    Bvlgari Event in Venice: Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing as she poses with Zendaya, Anne Hathaway (Photos)

    India China Major General level talks Disengagement in Ladakh Depsang Demchok tops discussion gcw

    India-China Major General level talks: Disengagement in Ladakh's Depsang, Demchok tops discussion

    Cannes 2023: Esha Gupta flaunts her toned legs in a dangerous thigh-high slit dress (Photos) RBA

    Cannes 2023: Esha Gupta flaunts her toned legs in a dangerous thigh-high slit dress (Photos)

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon