Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sizzles in giant silver hood at event, see pictures

The veteran actress, who is a regular at the event alked the red carpet at the screening of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny on Thursday night.

Aishwarya made a statement with a cape dress by Valentino that was covered in emerald green sequins on her first day out on the French Riviera. Even though the attire was striking, everyone admired Aishwarya's glass shoes.The diva, a regular at Cannes, chose a stunning gown with a floor-length train and a large hood hiding her head. Another highlight was a large black bow embellishment on the front of her eye-catching gown, which is by the designer Sophie Couture.

ALSO READ: Fast X trailer OUT: 7 reasons why you must not miss Vin Diesel's adrenaline-car adventure

The diva finished her appearance with bright red lips and sleek, open hair. The beauty queen was earlier seen in a sequined green cape-shape gown on the French Riviera. The actress chose a Valentino outfit for her current international film festival media appearances. She wore a shimmering green dress covered in sequins, hinting at her upcoming, oh-so-dazzling red carpet look.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted standing with critic Anupama Chopra while wearing high, transparent heels. However, several users weren't impressed by the dress or heels, despite the great choice of footwear.

Aishwarya is one of many Bollywood A-listers attending Cannes this year. On the first night, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chillar, and Esha Gupta all marked their attendance. Mrunal Thakur gained incredible media attention on day 2. According to speculations, Anushka Sharma may go to Cannes and walk the red carpet.

ALSO READ: Fast X: BTS star Jimin collaborates with Vin Diesel for THIS song; know details