Fast X: BTS star Jimin collaborates with Vin Diesel for THIS song; know details

    BTS star and globally renowned K-pop icon Jimin has officially confirmed and revealed the exciting details about a collaboration with Vin Diesel. The song, Angel Pt. 1, will be featured in the highly-awaited actioner-thriller film Fast X.

    First Published May 10, 2023, 8:47 AM IST

    BTS Jimin, a beloved and globally prominent K-pop icon, first debuted as a vocalist and dancer in BTS on June 13, 2013. His remarkable talent has earned him a global ARMY of fans worldwide. 

    Jimin never fails to amaze his fans and all of us by reaching new heights, creating new benchmarks, and teaming up with big names. Recently, he made his way to the headlines by officially announcing his upcoming collaboration with global action megastar Vin Diesel on the Fast X film soundtrack. This news update has made fans curious and has a powerful buzz among BTS ARMY and the fandom eagerly awaiting its release.

    Jimin has joined forces with Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE, and Muni Long to create a highly anticipated new track titled "Angel Pt. 1." On Tuesday, Big Hit Music took to the microblogging site to unveil the poster for Angel Pt. 1. The post caption read, "Angel Pt.1 by Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, Jimin of BTS, JVKE, & Muni Long 2023.05.18. #Angel_Pt1 #FastX #Jimin #지민."

    The song, Angel - Part I, will get featured in the film Fast X, which stars Vin Diesel. This specific song will get released on May 18, 2023. As a member of BTS, Jimin's involvement in this collaboration has added to the thrill and zealousness surrounding the song's release.

    Speaking of Fast X, aka Fast & Furious 10, the action-entertainer is directed and helmed by Louis Leterrier. The film stars Vin Diesel in the titular role as Dominic Toretto, alongside an ensemble cast including Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jason Momoa, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, and Rita Moreno. The screenplay is by Dan Mazeau and Justin Lin, with a story by Mazeau, Lin, and Zach Dean.

    Fast X, the film, will be released on May 19, 2023, in India. Its sequel, the final part of the main series, is set to be released in 2025.

    Last Updated May 10, 2023, 8:47 AM IST
