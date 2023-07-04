Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Camila Cabello's photos spark fan theories about singer hinting at upcoming album 'Romance 2.0' amid breakup

    Here are the reasons why Camila Cabello's latest photos have led to fan suspicions that the singer may be alluding to Romance 2.0 as her upcoming album.


     

    Camila Cabello photos spark fan theories about singer hinting at upcoming album 'Romance 2.0' amid breakup ADC
    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

    The singer was recently in the news for allegedly breaking up again after rekindling her relationship with musician Shawn Mendes. Now, many are speculating that Cabello's most recent photographs could be a hint at the follow-up to her 2019 studio album Romance.Fans believe that Cabello is referring to her second album Romance after she shared a gorgeous trio of photographs on her Instagram on July 2, 2023. In the first picture, the 26-year-old is wearing a hat that obscures her face, leaving only her lips on display. Cabello is shown relaxing in bed in the second and third pictures while donning underpants and a blue blouse with the words Paris and France inscribed on it. The pictures were adored by everyone besides just the fans. The remark from pop diva Selena Gomez read, "[fire emoji] Ok mama."

    "A bientot" is French for "see you soon" and is what Cabello wrote as the caption for the image. Netizens say the images are quite reminiscent of her Romance era and may be hinting at Romance 2.0 as her fourth album, despite the caption and the blue top appearing to be references to her presence at Paris Fashion Week. For her Romance photoshoot, the Senorita hitmaker dressed in a similar costume and stance. The speculations become more popular after Cabello's Romance era's creative director recently commented on one of her Instagram posts.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

    FANS' REACTIONS: "this is literally giving the 2019 romance photoshoot ???? like is she HINTING ?!??? OMG ROMANCE 2.0 FOR CC4 YAWWWPPPPP." Another tweeted, "Romance 2.0 being written as we speak yall," "Live Laugh Love!!!! Baby!" another user wrote. A fan wrote: "confirmed romance 2.0 and only my guess matters." A netizen commented:  "we're getting her best work romance 2.0 SCREAMING." 

    After their most recent breakup in November 2021, Cabello and Mendes were seen kissing at Coachella in 2023, igniting rumours of a reconciliation. Following their encounter at Coachella, the two were seen hanging out, dating, and attending Taylor Swift's show. 

