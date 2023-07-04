Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rakhi Sawant walks barefoot at Mumbai airport, says 'Mere mannat hai ki Salman Khan...."

    Rakhi Sawant was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport video walking barefoot, which immediately grabbed everyone’s attention and left her fans laughing. The video has gone viral on social media.

    Rakhi Sawant walks barefoot at Mumbai airport, says 'Mere mannat hai ki Salman Khan...." RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 11:17 AM IST

    Rakhi Sawant is known for her sense of comedy, which frequently has her followers in stitches. Just like today, when she was discovered at the airport going barefoot, she drew everyone's attention. The actress was overheard expressing that she wants Salman Khan to marry and has set aside a mannat for that purpose. Rakhi may be seen strolling barefoot in a video released by Varinder Chawla, hiding her face with a pink jacket. 

    She said, “Mere mannat hai. Main Srilanka, Dubai se bina chappal ke aaye ki Salman Khan ki shaadi ho jaaye. Main tab tak chappal nai pehenugi.” Her cheerful banter amused all of her fans with shutterbugs. The video received a lot of attention right away. "Phir toh ye marte dum tak chappal nahi penpayegi," one admirer commented. Many others submitted laughing emojis in the comments area as well.

    Also Read: Satyaprem Ki Katha to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan's Top 5 weekend collections

    The actress was recently seen hosting a break-up party as she prepares to divorce Adil. In the video, provided by Viral Bhayani, the actress is seen dancing and beaming while clad in a red lehenga. "Mera finally divorce ho raha hai aur ye meri break-up party hai," she said. "Lekin main khush hu, log sad hote hai."

    Rakhi Sawant walks barefoot at Mumbai airport, says 'Mere mannat hai ki Salman Khan...." RBA

    Adil Khan Durrani was Rakhi Sawant's previous husband. On the other hand, Khan was detained on February 7 this year after the Bigg Boss star made many claims against him and accused him of extramarital affairs. She also claimed Adil threatened to murder her and filed a complaint stating he attacked her physically. Adil was later charged with rape by an Iranian lady. He is now imprisoned in Mysore.

    Also Read: The Conjuring to Hereditary-7 horror movies on Netflix, you must WATCH

    In an interview with TOI, the actress stated that she had found love again, and the mysterious man's name is Lucky Singh, who lives in Canada. Rakhi said she 'likes' Lucky but claimed they are 'only friends' for now. "I enjoy Lucky. He's also rather attractive. But there is a distinction to be made between "like" and "love." "Lucky and I are simply friends," Rakhi said.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2023, 11:17 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    When is Tejasswi Prakash getting married to Karan Kundrra? TV Actress says she has one BIG condition RBA

    When is Tejasswi Prakash getting married to Karan Kundrra? TV Actress says she has one BIG condition

    Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid spotted together again, are they dating? Here's what we know ADC

    Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid spotted together again, are they dating? Here's what we know

    Adipurush LEAKED: Prabhas' film HD version online before its OTT release; netizens shares memes RBA

    Adipurush LEAKED: Prabhas' film HD version online before its OTT release; netizens share memes

    Game of Throne stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome baby girl RBA

    Game of Throne stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome baby girl

    Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia on sex scene with beau Vijay Varma and more RBA

    Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia on sex scene with beau Vijay Varma and more

    Recent Stories

    football Mason Mount to Manchester United: Look back at his Chelsea career osf

    Mason Mount to Manchester United: Look back at his Chelsea career

    Twitter update Only verified users will be able to access TweetDeck gcw

    Twitter update: Only verified users will be able to access TweetDeck

    Senthil Balaji case: Madras HC delivers split verdict; matter to be heard by 3-judge bench now

    Senthil Balaji case: Madras HC delivers split verdict; matter to be heard by 3-judge bench now

    UK court sentences Kerala man to 40 years for murder of wife, two children anr

    UK court sentences Kerala man to 40 years for murder of wife, two children

    Enjoyed Lust Stories 2? Mastram to Gandii Baat and more similar shows to watch on OTT platforms RBA EAI

    Enjoyed Lust Stories 2? Mastram to Gandii Baat and more similar shows to watch on OTT platforms

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon