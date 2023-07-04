Rakhi Sawant walks barefoot at Mumbai airport, says 'Mere mannat hai ki Salman Khan...."

Rakhi Sawant was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport video walking barefoot, which immediately grabbed everyone’s attention and left her fans laughing. The video has gone viral on social media.

Rakhi Sawant is known for her sense of comedy, which frequently has her followers in stitches. Just like today, when she was discovered at the airport going barefoot, she drew everyone's attention. The actress was overheard expressing that she wants Salman Khan to marry and has set aside a mannat for that purpose. Rakhi may be seen strolling barefoot in a video released by Varinder Chawla, hiding her face with a pink jacket.

She said, “Mere mannat hai. Main Srilanka, Dubai se bina chappal ke aaye ki Salman Khan ki shaadi ho jaaye. Main tab tak chappal nai pehenugi.” Her cheerful banter amused all of her fans with shutterbugs. The video received a lot of attention right away. "Phir toh ye marte dum tak chappal nahi penpayegi," one admirer commented. Many others submitted laughing emojis in the comments area as well.

The actress was recently seen hosting a break-up party as she prepares to divorce Adil. In the video, provided by Viral Bhayani, the actress is seen dancing and beaming while clad in a red lehenga. "Mera finally divorce ho raha hai aur ye meri break-up party hai," she said. "Lekin main khush hu, log sad hote hai."

Adil Khan Durrani was Rakhi Sawant's previous husband. On the other hand, Khan was detained on February 7 this year after the Bigg Boss star made many claims against him and accused him of extramarital affairs. She also claimed Adil threatened to murder her and filed a complaint stating he attacked her physically. Adil was later charged with rape by an Iranian lady. He is now imprisoned in Mysore.

In an interview with TOI, the actress stated that she had found love again, and the mysterious man's name is Lucky Singh, who lives in Canada. Rakhi said she 'likes' Lucky but claimed they are 'only friends' for now. "I enjoy Lucky. He's also rather attractive. But there is a distinction to be made between "like" and "love." "Lucky and I are simply friends," Rakhi said.