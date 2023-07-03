Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Uorfi Javed claims Abhishek Malhan is making 'false' statements; Know details

    While audiences and fanatics enjoy controversies and drama in Bigg Boss OTT 2 on Jio Cinema, the netizens were in for a shocking surprise as Indian DIY fashion queen Uorfi Javed claimed that Abhishek Malhan is a liar who is making false statements in a viral Instagram video story.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 11:49 AM IST

    Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been attracting the eyeballs and attention of fans and audiences by showing them the real and raw sides of noted celebrities currently locked in the house as participants. Youtuber star Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan has raised the level of entertainment. With a bold and confident aura, as he is making his way into the hearts of Indian audiences and fans with his impactful and impressive performance in the biggest and most popular television reality series Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by global icon Salman Khan. This season is hitting all the right notes with fans and audiences.

    Abhishek Malhan has become one of the most popular and fan-favourite contestants both inside and outside the house, where the fans and audiences are totally loving his unseen, real and raw personality and are applauding him daily on social media for his transparent behaviour right from the day one inside the house.

    Abhishek Malhan becomes the stronger contestant and fan-favourite:

    Netizens love the dose of arguments, drama, fighting, controversies and shocking dares given to contestants inside the house. But this one shook social media users and netizens. Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan was sensational and hard-hitting as Salman Khan schooled Jiyaa Shankar, Jad Hadid and Bebika for her misbehaviour and praised Abhishek for transparent and honest behaviour in the house.

    Abhishek Malhan on Urfi Javed and Urvashi Rautela:

    Urfi Javed, who became more famous after Bigg Boss OTT 1, took to her Insta stories to share a video in which Abhishek Malhan talked about Urvashi Rautela and Urfi Javed. In the video, he says he had an opportunity to work with Urvashi Rautela but refused as he was not getting paid. The deal was on a barter system. Because of this point, Abhishek was not okay with it. Then his agent asked him to do a video with Urfi Javed, and he denied it.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

    Urfi Javed slammed Abhishek Malhan:

    Reacting to this, Urfi Javed said that she did not have a single hint or idea about the existence of noted YouTuber Abhishek Malhan until Bigg Boss OTT 2. She adds, "I wonder why he is lying. There was no such music video ever! Period". Urfi then posted a video saying, "Agar aapki itni bhi value nahi ki log aapko paise de aapke kaam ke liye, toh how and why will they make you choose who will star opposite you. I have no idea about the music video. Nobody asked me. He just had to drop my name."

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 11:49 AM IST
