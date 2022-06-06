Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BTS: US president Joe Biden plays 'Butter' at White House; band members say 'This Is One President Who...'

    US President Joe Biden shared a video of his White House meeting with BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

    BTS US president Joe Biden plays 'Butter' at White House; band members say 'This Is One President Who...'
    As members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook made their way to the White House, it was a momentous occasion for BTS and its fans. BTS was invited by US President Joe Biden to discuss hate crimes against Asians and to commemorate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. 

    On Saturday, June 04, the President of the United States turned to social media to publish a video in which he revealed several previously unseen scenes from BTS' White House visit. The band met with US Vice President Joe Biden to discuss the rise in hate crimes against South Asians. Joe Biden surprised them by playing their song "Butter" to make them feel at ease.

    A post shared by President Joe Biden (@potus)

    Biden started the film by surprising the members by playing Butter in the Oval Office before they began their talk. “I’d figured I make you feel at home," he said, as he hits play. The members were visibly moved by the gesture.

    "I became involved in public life because of civil rights," President Biden told the group during their chat. Famous artists aided in the movement of people even back then. What you're doing has a significant impact. It's crucial to talk about how we can get rid of hate." When BTS was invited to speak at the White House on 'Stop Asian Hate' and anti-Asian hate crimes, Kim Namjoon told President Trump that they had no reservations about accepting the invitation.

    “Thank you for recognizing all the efforts and we truly feel that our time truly pays off and pays back," the BTS leader said. “We want to say thank you sincerely for your decision such as signing the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act into law. We truly appreciate the White House and the government’s trying to find solutions," he added.

    “I know you know what you’re doing, but don’t underestimate it. Not just your great talent, it’s the message you’re communicating. It matters," Biden told the members before adding, “This is one President who appreciates you." The members were touched, with Namjoon confessing, “Wow, I have to tell my mom."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by President Joe Biden (@potus)

    BTS also met with Kamala Harris, the United States' Vice President. BTS' Boy With Luv was earlier discovered on her public playlist, implying that she was a fan of the guys. "When we witness hate and bigotry, it's designed to make people fearful, and it's meant to make them feel alone and powerless." "When you all talk about it, you remind folks that they're not alone," Harris told the group.

    The members also explored the White House in the film and scenes from their viral White House briefing. Sharing the video, the POTUS said, “It was great to meet with you this week at the White House, @bts_bighit. The rise in anti-Asian hate crimes requires all of us to stand up, speak out, and give hate no safe harbor. Thanks for all you’re doing. It matters."

    Fans were moved by the video. Several fans expressed gratitude to Biden for helping the members feel at ease. “Thank you for making them feel at home," a fan said. “This is so sweet and amazing!" added another. “Butter at the White House (crying emoji)," a third comment read.


     

