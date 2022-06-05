Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan test positive for COVID-19; read report

    Several rumours claimed that Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif had also tested positive for COVID 19 a day after actor Kartik Aaryan announced that he had tested positive. The stars, on the other hand, have yet to corroborate the story.

    Bangalore, First Published Jun 5, 2022, 6:15 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, both from Bollywood, have allegedly tested positive for COVID-19. According to News18, Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif are the most recent stars to test positive in recent days. Earlier in the day, it was claimed that Katrina Kaif tested positive for Covid as well, but that she has since recovered. More information about Shah Rukh is awaited.

    According to the article, the BMC has advised the city to be on high alert as a result of a significant increase in daily new cases of coronavirus. It has also asked film companies in Mumbai's affluent K-West district not to have parties in their facilities. BMC has also allegedly asked studios to notify it if any parties are held so that if somebody at the party is proven to be Covid positive, the rest of the party may be tracked down.

    The party for Karan Johar's 50th birthday was attended by around 120 people. Others have had symptoms, according to Bollywood Hungama, although many are not sharing them. On social media, Shah Rukh Khan's fans are wishing him a swift recovery. However, he has given no official confirmation that he has tested positive.

    Kartik Aaryan, an actor, tested positive for the new coronavirus on Saturday (June 4). He had been scheduled to perform in the IIFA 2022 ceremony but had to cancel. The 31-year-old resorted to social media to inform his followers on the situation, posting a humorous remark. In the caption, Kartik wrote, "Sab kuch itna Positive chal raha tha, Covid se raha Nahi Gaya." Fans and well-wishers wished him well and sent him a slew of 'Get Well Soon' notes.

    Actor Aditya Roy Kapur, in addition to Kartik Aaryan and Katrina Kaif, has allegedly tested positive for COVID. While the 'Fitoor' actor hasn't verified his COVID diagnosis, it's been reported that the release of the trailer for his new film, 'Om: The Battle Within,' coincided with the actor's COVID diagnosis.

    Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has been making headlines recently due to his slew of film announcements. The superstar's announcement of his collaboration with maverick filmmaker Atlee on June 3 made his followers ecstatic. He also released the teaser for his upcoming film, 'Jawan,' which is a tremendous action entertainment. With some high-octane action moments and talent gathered from across Indian cinema, the film promises to be a spectacular event.
     

