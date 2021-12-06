BTS members launch personal Instagram handles, check who has maximum followers

BTS members have made their Instagram debut. The members comprise of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Here's what their first post was all about. Check out the same right here.

The members of the South Korean band BTS have joined Instagram and have made their own personal accounts. All the seven handles have crossed more than 35 lakh followers.

The BTS members include RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, who have joined social media and have also posted their first photos on their Instagram handles. Jim was seen posting a photo in a white full sleeves T-shirt and had written a caption that read, "Permission To Dance". The snap was liked by more than 30 lakh people. Suga, on the flip side had posted a photo of nature. He had put a shot of trees but did not put a caption on the image.

Jungkook was seen posting a snap of the beach and had written, "No Way Home". The photo was liked by 27 lakh masses and had also posted another picture of sitting at the iconic SoFi stadium.

RM had posted two photos on his social media handle. In the first photo he could be seen sitting on a rocky edge at a beach on the chair. In the second photo, he could be seen posing from the SoFi stadium and had captioned the photo as "throwback".

Jimin was seen posting a monochrome photo of himself in a suit. He had captioned the snap as, “#Jimin.” V wrote a comment saying that "Why does it feel like I know who's at the back?” Also read: BTS’ Kim Seong-Jin treated to ice cream by a fan; Jin calls him a ‘friend’

V posted two snaps on social media. The first photo was of a dangling skeleton. He had captioned the picture as, "The Little(Baby) Dinosaur Dooly. V's second picture had two photos. In the first one it was a monochrome portrait of himself holding the flowers while on the other one he had taken a selfie of himself with shaving cream on his face. J had posted a photo of capturing the sunset. It was also observed that V had the highest number of followers on Instagram and had 10.9 million followers on Instagram. Also read: BTS to hold in-person concert in Seoul; details inside

