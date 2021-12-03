BTS’ Kim Seong-Jin treated to ice cream by a fan; Jin calls him a ‘friend’

BTS member Kim Seong-Jin was recently seen enjoying an ice cream given to him by a fan. The BTS Army had some interesting responses to the picture.

South Korea’s popular boy band, BTS has a great fan following across the globe. The band’s music albums have been breaking all the records ever made. Their recent track, ‘Butter’ has become a massive hit and was also nominated in the Grammy Awards under the ‘Best Group Performance’ category.

The seven-piece band also teamed up with fast-food biggie McDonald's to launch a special 'BTS Meal'. The exclusive meal was sold out within a few days after it was released in several countries. And now, Kim Seong-Jin fondly known as ‘Jim’, one of the seven members of BTS, got an ice cream treat in Los Angeles by a fan.

Taking to social media, Jim shared how a friend that made at Six Flags got him a present which was huge ice cream. The post was ideally shared by BTS’ official Twitter handle. Jin was at Six Flags, a popular amusement park in Los Angeles, United States of America.

The delicious treat Jin got was served on top of some waffles with crushed biscuits, looking absolutely drool-worthy. Ever since the picture was shared, it went viral and has been retweeted over 688k times while it was liked over 2.5 million times. BTS fans, who are also known as the ‘BTS Army’ were quick in reacting to the post, pouring in comments on the post shared by the BTS official handle.

Many of the Twitter users also shared other photographs of Jin enjoying his meals on several occasions. There were also fans of the popular K-pop band who highlighted that Jin will be celebrating his 29th birthday on Saturday, December 04. Recently, BTS had their first live concert at Los Angeles’ ‘SoFi Stadium’ since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The band also won several papers at the American Music Awards which were held recently.

