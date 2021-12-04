BTS to hold in-person concert in Seoul; details inside

South Korean band BTS will be holding an in-person concert in Seoul in March 2022. Read below to know all the details related to the same. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, concerts were all cancelled.

South Korean band BTS hopes to hold an in-person concert in Seoul in March 2022. They want to conduct the first in-house concert after the pandemic. Yonhap news agency had reported about the same post the group posted a tweet saying, "See you in Seoul", March 2022. The tweet included the hashtags Permission to Dance stage performances, but no other details were provided. The BTS handle is reportedly being managed by its label Bit Hit Music.

It has also posted recent pictures of its band members that includes RM, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, and Jungkook. Yonhap had also cited that the group's management company, Big Hit Music, would be giving fans of BTS in South Korea an opportunity to see their favourite singers. However, the company has not yet confirmed immediately on whether the event will be there held in person.

BTS had hosted its first offline concert after two years into the COVID-19 pandemic. Concerts were cancelled because of the spread of the coronavirus. Thousands of BTS ARMYs (fans) went to Los Angeles for Grammy nominees and to see K-pop superstars BTS Permission to Dance on stage at Los Angeles. The event was held on Nov. 27 and 28 and Dec. 1 and 2 at SoFi stadium (Inglewood). The last time the band had a concert in October 2019 when they had held 2019 BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself The Final back in Seoul, South Korea. Also read: American Music Awards: BTS, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion win three awards each

Lately, Big Hit Music announced the concert in September they explained saying that "holding an in-person concert in the midst of COVID-19 was not easy, but after looking for opportunities to do so, they are being able to hold the concert in the United States after taking the national and regional health regulations and circumstances into consideration. Also read: BTS turns LA streets into a stage, dance to 'Butter' in the middle of a road; watch video