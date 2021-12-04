  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BTS to hold in-person concert in Seoul; details inside

     South Korean band BTS will be holding an in-person concert in Seoul in March 2022. Read below to know all the details related to the same. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, concerts were all cancelled. 

    BTS to hold in-person concert in Seoul; details inside SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 4, 2021, 7:51 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    South Korean band BTS hopes to hold an in-person concert in Seoul in March 2022. They want to conduct the first in-house concert after the pandemic. Yonhap news agency had reported about the same post the group posted a tweet saying, "See you in Seoul", March 2022. The tweet included the hashtags Permission to Dance stage performances, but no other details were provided. The BTS handle is reportedly being managed by its label Bit Hit Music. 

    It has also posted recent pictures of its band members that includes RM, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, and Jungkook. Yonhap had also cited that the group's management company, Big Hit Music, would be giving fans of BTS in South Korea an opportunity to see their favourite singers. However, the company has not yet confirmed immediately on whether the event will be there held in person.

    BTS  had hosted its first offline concert after two years into the COVID-19 pandemic. Concerts were cancelled because of the spread of the coronavirus. Thousands of BTS ARMYs (fans) went to Los Angeles for Grammy nominees and to see K-pop superstars BTS Permission to Dance on stage at Los Angeles. The event was held on Nov. 27 and 28 and Dec. 1 and 2 at SoFi stadium (Inglewood). The last time the band had a concert in October 2019 when they had held 2019 BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself The Final back in Seoul, South Korea. Also read: American Music Awards: BTS, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion win three awards each

    Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, concerts were all cancelled. Lately, Big Hit Music announced the concert in September they explained saying that “holding an in-person concert in the midst of COVID-19 was not easy, but after looking for opportunities to do so, they are being able to hold the concert in the United States after taking the national and regional health regulations and circumstances into consideration. Also read: BTS turns LA streets into a stage, dance to ‘Butter’ in the middle of a road; watch video

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2021, 7:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prabhas to be seen in three varied avatars next year; read details SCJ

    Prabhas to be seen in three varied avatars next year; read details

    Sara Ali Khan expresses gratitude towards Rohit Shetty, Anand L Rai; check post SCJ

    Sara Ali Khan expresses gratitude towards Rohit Shetty, Anand L Rai; check post

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Sunny Kaushal to attend wedding with rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh? drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Sunny Kaushal to attend wedding with rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh?

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan is not talking to Jaya Bachchan for this reason SCJ

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan is not talking to Jaya Bachchan for this reason

    BTS Kim Seong Jin treated to ice cream by a fan Jin calls him a friend instead drb

    BTS’ Kim Seong-Jin treated to ice cream by a fan; Jin calls him a ‘friend’

    Recent Stories

    Spotted Sara Ali Khan in a hot appearance, Ahan Shetty in a casual attire SCJ

    Spotted: Sara Ali Khan in a hot appearance, Ahan Shetty in a casual attire

    Prabhas to be seen in three varied avatars next year; read details SCJ

    Prabhas to be seen in three varied avatars next year; read details

    Sara Ali Khan expresses gratitude towards Rohit Shetty, Anand L Rai; check post SCJ

    Sara Ali Khan expresses gratitude towards Rohit Shetty, Anand L Rai; check post

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Sunny Kaushal to attend wedding with rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh? drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Sunny Kaushal to attend wedding with rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh?

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan is not talking to Jaya Bachchan for this reason SCJ

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan is not talking to Jaya Bachchan for this reason

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal: Jose Manuel Diaz feels SCEB needs to focus on defending set-pieces ahead of CFC game-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Jose Manuel Diaz feels SCEB needs to focus on defending set-pieces ahead of CFC game

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Match Highlights (Game 15): JFC and HFC settle it out 1-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 15): JFC and HFC settle it out 1-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal: Bozidar Bandovic feels CFC should improve physically and tactically ahead of SCEB clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic feels CFC should improve physically and tactically ahead of SCEB clash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ashes 2021-22: Milestones that can be attained-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: Milestones that can be attained

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Rapid-fire with Tadap stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria drb

    Exclusive: Rapid-fire with ‘Tadap’ stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria

    Video Icon