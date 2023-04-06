Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BTS Jimin creates new benchmark by being the number one K-pop soloist on the Billboard charts

    Jimin from globally prominent K-pop septet band BTS has taken over his contemporaries and become the number one K-op soloist on the Billboard charts with his lead single song 'Like Crazy'. Read on to know more.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 6, 2023, 3:50 PM IST

    Jimin did it on them even if no one saw him coming. The globally prominent icon and Grammy-nominated K-pop septet group BTS member debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard “Hot 100” with “Like Crazy,”. Like Crazy is the lead single off his first solo album, Face

    The debut solo album of Jimin, Face, itself debuted at No. 2 on the albums chart. This new record makes him the first of his group to snatch a clean and solo number-one hit. Although Jimin made topping the charts in the world’s biggest music market did make it feel like it is so easy, in reality, it is a massive, history-making feat.

    He’s the first South Korean soloist to lead the chart and the second Korean act, behind only his group and their six No. 1’s. Jimin overtook Miley Cyrus’s chart monster of a single “Flowers” from the No. 1 slot, where it reigned for combined eight weeks.

    Massive sales are responsible for his success on the charts with the Pdogg- and Ghstloop-produced track, co-written by Jimin, bandmate RM, and others. “Like Crazy” sold an unprecedented and jaw-dropping number of approximately 254,000 song downloads and CD singles, drew 10 million streams, and had a teensy airplay audience of 64,000, the lowest for a Hot 100 No. 1 this decade.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Five versions of the song were available to purchase and stream, including an English version, two remixes, and an instrumental, making it the highest sales week compared to the pop queen Taylor Swift's song, Anti-Hero.

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2023, 3:50 PM IST
