Bhojpuri Actress Namrata Malla makes fans sweat with sizzling moves in BOLD multi-coloured bikini

Namrata Malla, a Bhojpuri actress, flaunts her toned body in a BOLD multi-coloured Bikini, and fans love her stunning body. This dance video has gone viral on Instagram and shaken the internet.

Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

Namrata Malla looks hot and captivating as she soars the temperature high by donning the BOLD multi-coloured bikini in the dance video. She serves a dose of sensual looks and soars the temperature and fashion element on the 'gram as she gives seductive looks to the camera. This dance reel of Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla went viral on Instagram. (WATCH VIDEO)

Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

As soon as this dance video of Namrata Malla was released today, it went popular on social media in just two hours and is now viral. Namrata Malla has dropped a new dance video today on her Instagram handle.

Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

Her followers are widely sharing Namrata Malla's photos and videos. Namrata is flaunting her sexy and desirable looks. She is wearing a BOLD multi-coloured bikini in the video and is displaying her smooth dance moves as she flaunts her toned abs and cleavage.

Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

Meanwhile, a new video of Namrata Malla has surfaced on social media. In this video, Namrata Malla is wearing a bold multi-coloured bikini. She is grooving to the viral Bhojpuri song, Do Ghoont, and displays her toned abs and body with flawless dance moves

Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

Namrata Malla turns the tables by giving fans a dose of desire with her sensuous poses in the picture as she flaunts her toned body, cleavage, and abs with hands in her hair and brown glasses in her eyes.

Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

In this picture, Namrata Malla raises fashion level with her hot moves in a BOLD multi-coloured bikini and short denim dark-blue colored distressed shorts. She looks sexy and irresistible in the video reel.

Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

Namrata Malla amplifies the fashion tones and vogue with her flawless dance moves and displays her toned abs, cleavage, and hands in the picture. She gives a sultry pose in the picture.

Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram