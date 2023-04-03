Vijay beats these stars to create new record, let's know his net worth, cars, and more

Thalapathy Vijay fans have a reason to rejoice. The Tamil actor, last seen in the pan-Indian hit film, Varisu, is now on the most loved social media platform Instagram. He has created a new record as well. Read on to know more.

Within an hour of his official Instagram debut yesterday, globally loved Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay had got one million followers with just one photo. Infact, he created a new record as well.

Joining the likes of iconic Bollywood diva Zeenat Aman whose Instagram debut also shook the internet and Bollywood fraternity. Another new big name has got added to the ongoing bandwagon. Yes, you heard that right. Finally, the much-loved Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay made his big smashing debut on Instagram.

On Sunday, April 2, South actor Vijay joined on Instagram. Within an hour of his Insta debut, Vijay got a million followers. Vijay welcomed his fans by sharing his photo. Vijay looked charming in a black jacket with a white tee. The actor looked charming with his salt-and-pepper look. Vijay shared the photo and greeted his fans, "Welcome Nanbas and Nanbis."

Besides, the star joined the top three celebrities globally to hold the record for the fastest one million followers on Instagram. Thalapathy Vijay is behind global pop icon V (Kim Taehyung - 43 minutes) from globally prominent K-pop septet band BTS, and Hollywood diva Angelina Jolie (59 minutes).

A glance at Thalapathy Vijay's net worth:

According to Wikipedia and renowned entertainment magazine, Thalapathy Vijay's net worth as of 2023 is 56 million dollars, which is Rs 445 crores. Reportedly, the actor earns an annual income of Rs-120 to 150 crores.

Thalapathy Vijay's per film remuneration:

Thalapathy Vijay is the biggest Tamil superstar who takes home a hefty paycheque with every film. He is the highest-paid actor in the South film industry. The actor charged Rs 100 crores for Beast, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Henceforth, he maintained his 100 crores club and took a hefty pay of Rs 150 crores in his next, Varisu, released on January 11, clashing at the box office with Ajith Kumar's Thunivu.

Thalapathy Vijay's luxurious car collection:

Thalapathy Vijay lives a king-size life on and off the screen. He is a master of some expensive cars. His most talked about car is Rolls Royce Ghost, which he got imported from England. In fact, the actor got caught in a controversy because of his car. Thalapathy Vijay was fined Rs 1 Lakh by the Madras High Court last year for not paying entry tax on his Rolls Royce car. Back in 2012, the Master actor had filed a petition for a tax exception for his Rolls Royce car, which he had imported from England. He has avant-garde and posh cars like BMW X5 and X6, Audi A8 L, Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, Ford Mustang, Volvo XC90, and Mercedes Benz GLA.

Vijay is currently working on Leo. The film will be helmed and directed by Lokesh Lanagaraj. The actioner will hit the screens on October 19, 2023. It is said to be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. It also stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. The shoot is currently underway.

