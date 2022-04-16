BTS's J-Hope poses with Lady Gaga at Las Vegas concert; ARMYs goes gaga

J-Hope, a member of BTS, met Lady Gaga on Thursday night after seeing her perform in Las Vegas. Check out the pictures here

J-Hope, a member of BTS, was all about jazz on Thursday evening when he went to see Lady Gaga perform in Las Vegas. The Chicken Noodle Soup rapper stated on Instagram that he saw Gaga perform live and got the opportunity to meet her backstage.

Hobi posted photos of the concert pass, the concert stage, and images with the Bad Romance vocalist. However, it is unknown if Hoseok was the only BTS member present at the event or if V aka Kim Taehyung joined him.

J-Hope was dressed in a blue denim shirt, grey denim jeans, a shade, and a cap in the photo. Meanwhile, Gaga was dressed to the nines in a black power suit. After sharing the photos, J-Hope posted a sweet comment for the Grammy and Oscar winner. “Today was a really glorious day. When it comes to a show, there’s none like Lady Gaga!!! It was a special day for me, since I wanted to see her performance so much," he said.

“Today, on the stage she was incredible, but off the stage she was so professional and there was so much to learn from her, and every comment from her for me will stay with me for my whole life. @ladygaga , my queen forever!!!

Please keep making your incredible music. Thanks to you, today I discovered the beauty of jazz!!! I cheer you on as a fan!!! Love U!!" he added. He also wrote the note in Korean underneath the English note.

While fans were overjoyed to see J-Hope demonstrate his love and support for Gaga, they were interested to see if Kim Taehyung would join him. TaeTae, a diehard Gaga fan, had recently met Gaga at the Grammys 2022. The singers posed for a few photos, with Taehyung clearly taken aback by the encounter.

Several admirers wondered on Twitter if the Winter Bear singer was with Hobi. Some joked that if Taehyung isn't there, he'll feel awful about missing the event.

A few BTS fans at the concert hall also claimed to have seen Jimin and Taehyung during Gaga's show, although there has been no proof of this.

Meanwhile, BTS will perform two additional sold-out Permission to Dance On Stage - Las Vegas performances at the MGM Garden Arena and Allegiant Stadium on Friday and Saturday.

