Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BTS's J-Hope poses with Lady Gaga at Las Vegas concert; ARMYs goes gaga

    J-Hope, a member of BTS, met Lady Gaga on Thursday night after seeing her perform in Las Vegas. Check out the pictures here 

    BTS J-Hope poses with Lady Gaga at Las Vegas concert; ARMYs goes gaga RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Apr 16, 2022, 11:50 AM IST

    J-Hope, a member of BTS, was all about jazz on Thursday evening when he went to see Lady Gaga perform in Las Vegas. The Chicken Noodle Soup rapper stated on Instagram that he saw Gaga perform live and got the opportunity to meet her backstage.

    Hobi posted photos of the concert pass, the concert stage, and images with the Bad Romance vocalist. However, it is unknown if Hoseok was the only BTS member present at the event or if V aka Kim Taehyung joined him.

    J-Hope was dressed in a blue denim shirt, grey denim jeans, a shade, and a cap in the photo. Meanwhile, Gaga was dressed to the nines in a black power suit. After sharing the photos, J-Hope posted a sweet comment for the Grammy and Oscar winner. “Today was a really glorious day. When it comes to a show, there’s none like Lady Gaga!!! It was a special day for me, since I wanted to see her performance so much," he said.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

    “Today, on the stage she was incredible, but off the stage she was so professional and there was so much to learn from her, and every comment from her for me will stay with me for my whole life. @ladygaga , my queen forever!!!

    Please keep making your incredible music. Thanks to you, today I discovered the beauty of jazz!!! I cheer you on as a fan!!! Love U!!" he added. He also wrote the note in Korean underneath the English note.

    While fans were overjoyed to see J-Hope demonstrate his love and support for Gaga, they were interested to see if Kim Taehyung would join him. TaeTae, a diehard Gaga fan, had recently met Gaga at the Grammys 2022. The singers posed for a few photos, with Taehyung clearly taken aback by the encounter.

    Several admirers wondered on Twitter if the Winter Bear singer was with Hobi. Some joked that if Taehyung isn't there, he'll feel awful about missing the event.

    A few BTS fans at the concert hall also claimed to have seen Jimin and Taehyung during Gaga's show, although there has been no proof of this.

    Meanwhile, BTS will perform two additional sold-out Permission to Dance On Stage - Las Vegas performances at the MGM Garden Arena and Allegiant Stadium on Friday and Saturday.
     

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2022, 11:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    What to watch on Netflix, Disney Hotstar, Amazon Prime? KGF 2, RRR to stream soon RBA

    What to watch on Netflix, Disney Hotstar, Amazon Prime? KGF 2, RRR to stream soon

    Jennifer Lopez engagement ring: Check out her ring; actress seen kissing Ben Affleck RBA

    Jennifer Lopez engagement ring: Check out her ring; actress seen kissing Ben Affleck

    Liked Yash's KGF Chapter 2 spectacular visuals? Know how a cement godown worker turns into a cinematographer YCB

    Liked Yash's KGF Chapter 2 spectacular visuals? Know how a cement godown worker turns into a cinematographer

    KGF Chapter 2: Kili Paul wears a suit and lip-syncs Yash's violent dialogue - gps

    KGF Chapter 2: Kili Paul wears a suit and lip-syncs Yash's violent dialogue

    Did 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri donate Rs 200 cr to PM Relief Fund? Here's the truth RBA

    Did 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri donate Rs 200 cr to PM Relief Fund? Here's the truth

    Recent Stories

    Man kisses deadly King Cobra on its head; find out what happens next - gps

    Watch: Man kisses deadly King Cobra on its head; find out what happens next

    ICSE ISC admit cards 2022 likely to be released today here s how to download it gcw

    ICSE, ISC admit cards 2022 likely to be released today; here's how to download it

    Japan s population plummeted by 640000 in 2021 records biggest drop gcw

    Japan's population plummeted by 640,000 in 2021, records biggest drop

    WhatsApp introduces Communities features among others all about it gcw

    WhatsApp introduces Communities features among others; all about it

    Did Ranu Mondal get married? Singer gets trolled, watch video RBA

    Did Ranu Mondal get married? Singer gets trolled, watch video

    Recent Videos

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon
    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Icon
    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon