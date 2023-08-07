Sandalwood Actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana passes away

In a tragic incident, the Sandalwood industry has been shaken by the sudden demise of Spandana Raghavendra, the wife of well-known Kannada actor Vijaya Raghavendra. Spandana, who acted in a guest role in the 2016 movie "Apoorva," suffered a heart attack while on a trip to Bangkok, Thailand. The couple had a love marriage in 2007 and were about to celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary.

Spandana Raghavendra, wife of acclaimed Sandalwood actor Vijaya Raghavendra, passed away due to a heart attack at a hospital in Bangkok. The news of her untimely demise has come as a big shock to the Sandalwood industry and fans alike. Spandana and Vijaya Raghavendra had a son named Shaurya.



Puneeth Rajkumar no more: Kannada star, 46, suffers massive heart attack

While on a shopping trip with her friends in Thailand, Spandana suffered a heart attack and collapsed while returning to her room. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, but sadly, she could not be saved. The shocking incident occurred just 19 days before their 16th wedding anniversary.

7 Lifestyle changes to prevent heart disease

Vijaya Raghavendra's love story began in Malleshwaram, where he first met his future wife, Spandana. Instantly drawn to her, the actor's affection grew stronger during their second meeting, and they soon fell deeply in love. Vijaya Raghavendra bravely expressed his feelings to Spandana, who accepted his proposal.

Spandana Raghavendra was the daughter of renowned Karnataka Police Officer B K Shivaram (Retd. ACP). She had made a guest appearance in the Kannada movie "Apoorva."

