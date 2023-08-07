Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sandalwood Actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana passes away

    Renowned Kannada actor Vijaya Raghavendra's wife, Spandana Raghavendra, passed away due to a heart attack in Bangkok.

    Breaking: Sandalwood Actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana passes away vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

    In a tragic incident, the Sandalwood industry has been shaken by the sudden demise of Spandana Raghavendra, the wife of well-known Kannada actor Vijaya Raghavendra. Spandana, who acted in a guest role in the 2016 movie "Apoorva," suffered a heart attack while on a trip to Bangkok, Thailand. The couple had a love marriage in 2007 and were about to celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary.

    Spandana Raghavendra, wife of acclaimed Sandalwood actor Vijaya Raghavendra, passed away due to a heart attack at a hospital in Bangkok. The news of her untimely demise has come as a big shock to the Sandalwood industry and fans alike. Spandana and Vijaya Raghavendra had a son named Shaurya.

    Puneeth Rajkumar no more: Kannada star, 46, suffers massive heart attack

    While on a shopping trip with her friends in Thailand, Spandana suffered a heart attack and collapsed while returning to her room. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, but sadly, she could not be saved. The shocking incident occurred just 19 days before their 16th wedding anniversary.

    7 Lifestyle changes to prevent heart disease

    Vijaya Raghavendra's love story began in Malleshwaram, where he first met his future wife, Spandana. Instantly drawn to her, the actor's affection grew stronger during their second meeting, and they soon fell deeply in love. Vijaya Raghavendra bravely expressed his feelings to Spandana, who accepted his proposal. 

    Spandana Raghavendra was the daughter of renowned Karnataka Police Officer B K Shivaram (Retd. ACP). She had made a guest appearance in the Kannada movie "Apoorva."
     

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2023, 11:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Salaar Part 1: Prabhas and other cast restricted from interviews to avoid any spoiler MSW

    Salaar Part 1: Prabhas and other cast restricted from interviews to avoid any spoiler

    Selena Gomez's appearances with DJ Fred fuels their 'dating' rumours; Know details vma

    Selena Gomez's appearances with DJ Fred fuels their 'dating' rumours; Know details

    Video Samantha Ruth Prabhu spent her Sunday with Chinmayi's babies, dances to 'RRR's' 'Naatu Naatu' RBA

    Video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu spent her Sunday with Chinmayi's babies, dances to 'RRR's' 'Naatu Naatu'

    Sunny Deol Vs Akshay Kumar: Gadar 2 to clash with OMG 2; who will win the box office war? Read this RBA

    Sunny Deol Vs Akshay Kumar: Gadar 2 to clash with OMG 2; who will win the box office war? Read this

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Fans witness shocking double eviction of Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev vma

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Fans witness shocking double eviction of Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev

    Recent Stories

    Poha to Rawa Idly: Easy breakfast ideas for Monday morning rush hour ATG

    Poha to Rawa Idly: Easy breakfast ideas for Monday morning rush hour

    Will Rahul Gandhi get his official bungalow back after being reinstated? check details AJR

    Will Rahul Gandhi get his official bungalow back after being reinstated? check details

    Salaar Part 1: Prabhas and other cast restricted from interviews to avoid any spoiler MSW

    Salaar Part 1: Prabhas and other cast restricted from interviews to avoid any spoiler

    Russia Ukraine war: India joins peace dialogue hosted by Saudi Arabia

    Russia-Ukraine war: India joins peace dialogue hosted by Saudi Arabia

    iPhone 15 series launch event likely on September 13 sale to begin from September 22 gcw

    iPhone 15 series launch event likely on September 13, sale to begin from September 22

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon