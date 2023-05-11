7 Lifestyle changes to prevent heart disease

Lifestyle
Heart diseases in people have soared, especially post-Covid. A weak immune system can lead to a heart problem. These 7 lifestyle changes can be your preventive steps.
Inadequate sleep can increase your blood pressure which may lead to heart problems.
Cigarettes are associated with several health issues, including a higher risk of heart-related problems.
Overweight people have a higher risk of getting heart problems. So, check your BMI and accordingly maintain a balanced weight.
Check your blood pressure, cholesterol levels and blood sugar regularly. These are indicators of future heart disease.
Do not sit or stand in a place for long. This will help in steady blood circulation.
Incorporate fresh fruits and vegetables into your diet. Also, limiting the amount of salt and sugar in your diet is essential.