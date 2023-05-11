Lifestyle

7 Lifestyle changes to prevent heart disease

Heart diseases in people have soared, especially post-Covid. A weak immune system can lead to a heart problem. These 7 lifestyle changes can be your preventive steps.
 

Sleep well

Inadequate sleep can increase your blood pressure which may lead to heart problems. 
 

Quit smoking

Cigarettes are associated with several health issues, including a higher risk of heart-related problems.

Evaluate Weight

Overweight people have a higher risk of getting heart problems. So, check your BMI and accordingly maintain a balanced weight.
 

Regular check-ups

Check your blood pressure, cholesterol levels and blood sugar regularly. These are indicators of future heart disease. 

Keep pacing

Do not sit or stand in a place for long. This will help in steady blood circulation. 
 

Eat and Drink Healthy

Incorporate fresh fruits and vegetables into your diet. Also, limiting the amount of salt and sugar in your diet is essential.
 

