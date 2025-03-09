Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor reunion at IIFA 2025: Actor calls it 'normal'; WATCH viral moment

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's sweet reunion during the press conference of IIFA 2025 has delighted many of their fans.

During the press conference of IIFA 2025 on Saturday, Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor were spotted sharing a warm moment. The two stars, who were once one of Bollywood's most loved couples, were seen hugging and chatting as paparazzi captured the rare interaction.

While their unexpected interaction may have come as a happy surprise for their fans, for the 'Kabir Singh' actor, it was a 'totally normal' moment with his ex-lover and co-star Kareena Kapoor.

Speaking with media on green carpet of IIFA digital awards, Shahid briefly addressed his reunion with Kareena when asked.

He said, "For us, it's nothing new...aaj stage pe mile aur hum log idhar udhar milte rehte hai but it's totally normal for us...if people felt nice, it's nice."

Bebo and Shahid were in a relationship in the 2000s and starred together in several films, including 'Fida', 'Chup Chup Ke', and 'Jab We Met'. Their on-screen chemistry made them a fan favourite. The two, however, parted ways just before 'Jab We Met' was filmed.

Years later, Kareena married Saif Ali Khan and had two sons, while Shahid tied the knot with Mira Rajput and now has a son and a daughter.

The 25th edition of IIFA is being held in Jaipur, Rajasthan. On Sunday, both Shahid and Kareena are going to perform. While Shahid will groove to his hit songs, the audience will see Kareena paying tribute to her grandfather and legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

