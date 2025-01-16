BREAKING: Saif Ali Khan stabbed at home, suffers injuries; Read on

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was injured after a robber broke into his Bandra (West) residence early Thursday. The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. while Khan and his family were asleep. The actor, now hospitalized, sustained multiple injuries, and police are investigating the matter

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 8:34 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 8:34 AM IST

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was reportedly injured after a robber broke into his residence in Bandra (West) during the early hours of Thursday. The incident is believed to have taken place around 2:30 a.m. while the actor and his family were asleep.

According to the police, the robber fled the scene after other members of the household woke up. Efforts are underway to trace the culprit, and the Bandra police are in the process of filing an FIR. Multiple police teams have been formed to apprehend the suspect.

A senior IPS officer confirmed the incident, stating that Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital and is currently receiving treatment. The officer added that it remains unclear whether the actor was stabbed or injured during a scuffle with the intruder. Both the Bandra police and the Mumbai Crime Branch are conducting investigations into the matter.

Hospital authorities stated that Khan was brought in around 3:30 a.m. with six injuries, two of which are more severe. One of the injuries is located near his spine. Dr. Nitin Dange, a neurosurgeon, along with cosmetic surgeon Dr. Leena Jain and anesthetist Dr. Nisha Gandhi, is conducting the surgery. Niraj Uttamani, CEO of Lilavati Hospital, indicated that the full extent of the injuries would only be determined once the operation is complete.

