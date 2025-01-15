Neha Dhupia shares 5 essential self-care tips every new mom needs to know

Bollywood actress and mother of two, Neha Dhupia, shares 5 essential self-care tips for new moms. These tips will help you take care of your health while caring for your baby.

1. Motherhood is beautiful, but... Neha Dhupia explains that the responsibilities of motherhood can sometimes lead to fatigue, burnout, and postpartum depression. Neha believes that self-care is essential. By prioritizing their needs, mothers can regain their energy and build strong bonds with their children. Self-care is not selfish; it's necessary.

2. Prioritize sleep It can be difficult for new mothers to get a full night's sleep. Neha advises, "Sleep when the baby sleeps." Even if it means leaving some chores undone. Adequate sleep will help your body recover faster and maintain mental health.

3. Stay hydrated Drinking water is especially important for breastfeeding mothers. It not only maintains your energy but is also beneficial for skin and milk production. Neha advises always keeping a water bottle with you and adding lemon or cucumber for a refreshing taste.

4. Avoid gluten and sugar Neha says that a balanced diet can transform your health. She recommends eliminating gluten and sugar from your diet. The actress explains that this change made her feel more balanced and in control. Good health and more energy start with proper nutrition.

5. Stay active Physical activity is not only essential for fitness but also reduces stress. Neha advises mothers to choose the right activity for themselves, whether it's yoga, walking, or dancing. Even activities like yoga or stroller walks will keep you active and close to your baby.

