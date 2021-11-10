Breaking: Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa to marry today in Chandigarh (Details)

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and his girlfriend Patralekha have been dating each other for almost 9 years; today they will say 'I DO' to each other.

After dating for more than 9 years, Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are all set to tie the knot in a private ceremony in Chandigarh today. According to reports, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s wedding will be attended by very close friends and family. Some select guests are from the film industry who worked with the couple. Nevertheless, neither Rajkummar nor Patralekhaa has confirmed the report. The wedding ceremonies will happen on November 10-11-12.

According to TOI, Patralekha’s family, who live in Shillong have already arrived at the venue and Rajkummar Rao’s family is likely to join soon. The guest list is very small because of the Covid. Rajkummar Rao’s wedding gift to his bride-to-be Patralekhaa is very romantic. Reports suggest that he and Patralekhaa have been with each other for many years and Rajkummar has been writing letters to her ever since. As a wedding gift, Rajkummar is preparing to give her these letters as a token of his love.

In 2018, when Patralekhaa was asked about her marriage plans, she said that the couple had a lot to do and had no such plans for about coming 6-7 years.

To talk about the couple, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, the actor had first spoken to Patralekhaa during the release of one of her films. In an interview with Meaww.com, Patralekhaa said she called him (Rajkummar), her 4 Am friend.

Patralekhaa had first seen Rajkummar during the shoot of LSD (Love Sex Aur Dhokha). “I thought that the weird guy he (Rajkummar) played in the film was actually what he was like. My perception of him was already tarnished. He told me later that he had first seen me in an ad and thought, ‘I’m going to marry her’. It was so ironic," she said.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Hum Do Humare Do on Disney+Hotstar with Kriti Sanon, Ratna Pathak Shah, Paresh Rawal. Besides that, he has a couple of films in his kitty. Rajkummar will be seen in Badhaai Do opposite Bhumi Pednekar, Monica, O My Darling and Vikram Rao’s Hit: The First Case.