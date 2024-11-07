Kerala: Wayanad landslide survivors allege receiving worm-infested food kits, stages protest

Chooralmala landslide-affected individuals in Wayanad protested after receiving worm-infested food kits, alleging the provisions were inedible and the clothing used. The Meppadi Panchayat claimed the kits were provided by volunteer organizations, not the Panchayat itself.

Wayanad: Complaints have emerged regarding the food kits provided to the victims of the Chooralmala landslide in Wayanad, with reports of worm-infested and inedible provisions. The Meppadi Panchayat distributed the kits, which included rice, semolina, and other items, but beneficiaries have claimed that these were unfit for consumption. Some said it couldn’t even be used for animals. Additionally, there were allegations that the clothing included in the kits was second-hand and used.

In response to the complaints, the Meppadi Panchayat clarified that the food and other items had been supplied by volunteer organizations and the revenue department, not by the Panchayat itself.

In protest, the affected individuals brought the contaminated food items to the Panchayat office, and DYFI activists staged a demonstration by placing the worm-infested rice in front of the building. Tensions escalated when protesters attempted to enter the office, prompting police intervention.

