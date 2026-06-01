Tamil action thriller Blast has emerged as the biggest winner at the Indian box office this weekend. Driven by strong audience word-of-mouth, the film surpassed Drishyam 3 and several other releases in weekend collections.

The theatrical business has become increasingly unpredictable, with films either emerging as massive blockbusters or struggling to survive at the box office. In an era where audience reviews and social media buzz can make or break a movie within hours of release, positive word-of-mouth has become the industry's biggest asset. A newly released Tamil film appears to have benefited greatly from that trend.

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Directed by debutant Subhash K Raj, Blast is a martial arts action thriller featuring Arjun, Abhirami, and Preethi Mukundan in lead roles. Produced by AGS Entertainment, the film hit theatres on May 28 and quickly received encouraging reviews from audiences and critics alike.

The positive response translated into strong footfalls at cinemas across several regions. As a result, Blast emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film during the weekend of May 29–31, surpassing several major releases, including the much-talked-about Malayalam blockbuster Drishyam 3.

According to box office figures reported by Variety India, the top-performing films in India over the weekend were:

Blast (Tamil) – ₹13.95 crore

Deol Band 2 (Marathi) – ₹13.85 crore

Drishyam 3 (Malayalam) – ₹13.40 crore

Karuppu (Tamil) – ₹12.95 crore

Obsession (Hollywood) – ₹7.46 crore

One of the notable aspects of the weekend chart was the presence of Hollywood thriller Obsession among the top five earners, highlighting the growing appeal of international releases in the Indian market.

While Blast claimed the weekend crown, the bigger picture tells a different story. The Tamil action thriller has reportedly collected around ₹21 crore worldwide so far. In comparison, Drishyam 3 continues to dominate overall with an impressive ₹222 crore worldwide collection, reaffirming its blockbuster status despite finishing behind Blast during the weekend race.

For now, Blast has proven that strong audience approval can still propel a film to box office success, giving the industry another example of how powerful positive word-of-mouth remains in today's theatrical landscape.