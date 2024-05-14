Entertainment

Did you know 'Shaitaan' actress Jyothika and Nagma are step-sisters?

Image credits: X

Jyothika Saravanan

Jyothika Saravanan is one of the most loved actresses in the South Indian film industry.

Image credits: X

Jyothika movies

She has appeared in many hit films such as 'Kushi', 'Poovellam Un Vasam', 'Kaakha Kaakha', 'Chandramukhi' and more. 

Image credits: X

Jyothika and Suriya

She is the wife of actor Suriya and the two got married in 2006 and have two children.

Image credits: X

Jyothika and Nagma

Jyothika's half-sister is actress-politician Nagma who made her acting debut in the film 'Baaghi', opposite Salman Khan.

Image credits: X

Jyothika and Nagma

Jyothika's mother, Seema, was previously married to Aravind Morarji, a textile industrialist, with whom she had Nagma. 

Image credits: X

Jyothika and Nagma

However, Seema and Aravind divorced, and she married Chander Sadanah. Jyothika is Seema and Chander's daughter, which makes her Nagma's half-sister. 

Image credits: X

Jyothika and Nagma

Despite being half-sisters, Jyothika and Nagma have a very strong relationship and are frequently seen at family parties and gatherings.

Image credits: X
Find Next One