Did you know 'Shaitaan' actress Jyothika and Nagma are step-sisters?

Entertainment
Jyothika Saravanan is one of the most loved actresses in the South Indian film industry.
She has appeared in many hit films such as 'Kushi', 'Poovellam Un Vasam', 'Kaakha Kaakha', 'Chandramukhi' and more.
She is the wife of actor Suriya and the two got married in 2006 and have two children.
Jyothika's half-sister is actress-politician Nagma who made her acting debut in the film 'Baaghi', opposite Salman Khan.
Jyothika's mother, Seema, was previously married to Aravind Morarji, a textile industrialist, with whom she had Nagma.
However, Seema and Aravind divorced, and she married Chander Sadanah. Jyothika is Seema and Chander's daughter, which makes her Nagma's half-sister.
Despite being half-sisters, Jyothika and Nagma have a very strong relationship and are frequently seen at family parties and gatherings.