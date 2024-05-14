What's in the hamper sent by Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to paparazzi?

Entertainment
Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli stunned the paparazzi with a gift hamper.
The couple, who recently welcomed their second child, delivered gift boxes to cameramen to thank them for respecting their privacy.
Given how carefully the cameramen followed their instructions, Anushka and Virat decided to thank them with something useful.
The video revealed that the goodie basket had a power bank, a little bag to carry items while paparazzi were on the run, a smartwatch, and a water bottle, among other items.
"Thank you for respecting the privacy of our kids and for always being cooperative," the note said.
Virat and Anushka welcomed their second child, son Akaay on February 15, 2023.
The couple has always been requesting the media to refrain from clicking their children's pictures.