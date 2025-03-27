Love Ghibli Art? Create stunning AI images with ChatGPT 4o – Here’s how!

Read Full Article

In the past 24 hours, ChatGPT 4o Ghibli has taken over the internet. The well-known AI chatbot began using your photos to style them with various themes, such as Studio Ghibli, and quickly gained popularity among users. The AI chatbot, which operates on both web and mobile platforms, is stylising the photographs that users provide.

However, can you make these styled AI graphics using OpenAI's free ChatGPT account, or do you require a paid subscription to take advantage of these features? We're here to help you understand the Studio Ghibli mania that has even captivated OpenAI's Sam Altman, as well as how you can use the platform's many themes to produce artwork.

Also Read | OnePlus 13 Mini to feature 6.3-inch display, 6,300mAh battery and Snapdragon 8 Elite chip?

Simply sign in using your Google ID or register for a new OpenAI account to use ChatGPT 4o, which is compatible even with the free account. Although the AI chatbot is quick and generally effective, there are certain limitations to utilising the free ChatGPT version that you should be aware of. Having said that, follow these instructions to generate these AI pictures with a Studio Ghibli aesthetic using ChatGPT 4o.

Visit the ChatGPT website.

Use your Google ID to log in, or register for a new account.

Your screen will now display the ChatGPT interface.

Utilise simple text prompts and the popular term "Studio Ghibli" to generate AI-styled visuals.

The Ghibli-style AI graphics are produced by OpenAI using the DALL-E picture generating technology.

Also Read | iQOO Z10 launching soon: Price and features LEAKED ahead of April debut!

For example, you may ask ChatGPT 4o to generate an AI image in the manner of a group of people in a park by providing prompts like "group of people in a park in studio Ghibli style." The AI chatbot will let you to either save the image or even view the comprehensive prompt that was used to create it.

Take a look at the some of the viral images:

These are the advantages of utilising the free version of ChatGPT, which also allows you to upload and edit photographs. However, the AI-style images are only accessible with the Plus, Pro, or Teams versions of ChatGPT.

Latest Videos