Salman Khan opens up about struggles with death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi ahead of 'Sikandar' release

Salman Khan has responded to the death threats that he has been getting for decades from a well known gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Let's see what this actor has to say about this issue.

Salman Khan opens up about struggles with death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi ahead of 'Sikandar' release
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 27, 2025, 12:42 PM IST

Bollywood star Salman Khan has been making headlines for years on one common thing. It's the death threats from a very popular gangster, Lawrence Bishnoi, and his network. These threats did not just reach Salman Khan but also his family, and they became a sensation nationwide. Now, Salman Khan Breaks Silence on Death Threats from Lawrence Bishnoi Ahead of Sikandar's Release

Death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi:

Salman Khan has been under strict security due to a constant threat from Lawrence Bishnoi. He has openly expressed his intention to harm the actor Salman Khan. The threats started in the year 1998 when the blackbuck poaching case started, which deeply offended the Bishnoi community. Following an intense firing incident outside Salman’s Bandra residence in April 2024. Salman Khan's security has been significantly tightened and is constantly monitored. 

Salman Khan opens up about struggles with death threats:

Ahead of his upcoming film's big release in the theaters, Salman spoke about the death threats he got from Lawrence Bishnoi. He shared his perspective on the ongoing issue, saying, "Bhagwan, Allah sab unpar hai. Jitni umar likhi hai, utni likhi hai. Bas yahi hai." He also spoke about his belief in destiny and strength. Salman also opened up about the discomfort he felt traveling with heavy security, but he also said that he did everything to stay safe and finish his work commitments in time.

ALSO READ: Actor Salman Khan threatened by trespasser at Dadar set, invokes Lawrence Bishnoi; Read on

Lawrence Bishnoi and Salman Khan share the rivalry from the blackbuck poaching incident during the filming of his iconic film Hum Saath Saath Hain. The blackbuck is a sacred animal to the community of Bishnoi. This case started the controversy for years, now more than two decades, and Lawrence publicly took an oath to seek his revenge.

Sikandar: Salman's Upcoming Film

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film, 'Sikandar,' is all set to hit the big screens on 20th March 2025. This film is directed by AR Murugadoss and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiawala. The trailer of this film has set the anticipation much higher, and fans just can't wait for the film to be released. 

ALSO READ: Sikander releasing on March 30: Salman Khan's highest grossing films

ALSO READ: Sikander releasing on March 30: Salman Khan's highest grossing films
