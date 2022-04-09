Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Billboard Music Awards 2022: Kanye West, BTS, Doja Cat and The Weeknd top with most nominations; complete list

    The nominees for the award ceremony, which will be televised live on May 15 and will honour this year's most successful artists in various categories, were released on Friday, April 08

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Apr 9, 2022, 3:52 PM IST

    The Billboard Music Awards nominees have been announced, and it's no surprise that fan favourites made the cut. The nominees for the award ceremony, which will be televised live on May 15 and will honour this year's most successful artists in a variety of categories, were released on Friday.

    According to media reports, this year's finalists include The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Drake, Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Justin Bieber, and many more. This year, The Weeknd has been nominated for 17 awards, including Best Artist, Top Male Artist, and Top 100 Artist. Furthermore, his collaboration with Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears, has been nominated for six prizes. Doja Cat is the most popular female artist, having made it to the finals of 14 different categories, including Top Artist, Top Female Artist, and Top 100 Artists. Planet Her, her most recent album, has received two Grammy nominations.

    Rodrigo, on the other hand, is a first-time finalist in 13 categories this year, including Outstanding New Artist, Female Artist, and Top 100 Artist. Her album SOUR has been nominated for a Billboard 200 album award. Drake has been nominated for 29 Grammys and is a finalist in 11 categories. Swift, the most decorated female artist of all time, is a finalist in seven categories and has a chance to break Drake's record if she wins at least five of them. Finally, Bieber is a finalist in 13 categories and has won 21 times previously.

    The Billboard Music Awards will be televised live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15.

    Billboard Music Awards 2022 nominations

    Artist Awards

    Top Artist

    • Doja Cat
    • Drake
    • Olivia Rodrigo
    • Taylor Swift
    • The Weeknd

    Top New Artist

    • Givēon
    • Masked Wolf
    • Olivia Rodrigo
    • Pooh Shiesty
    • The Kid LAROI

    Top Male Artist

    • Drake
    • Ed Sheeran
    • Justin Bieber
    • Lil Nas X
    • The Weeknd

    Top Female Artist

    • Adele
    • Doja Cat
    • Dua Lipa
    • Olivia Rodrigo
    • Taylor Swift

    Top Duo/Group

    • BTS
    • Glass Animals
    • Imagine Dragons
    • Migos
    • Silk Sonic 

    Top Billboard 200 Artist

    • Adele
    • Drake
    • Juice WRLD
    • Morgan Wallen
    • Taylor Swift

    Top Hot 100 Artist

    • Doja Cat
    • Drake
    • Justin Bieber
    • Olivia Rodrigo
    • The Weeknd

    Top Streaming Songs Artist

    • Doja Cat
    • Drake
    • Lil Nas X
    • Olivia Rodrigo
    • The Weeknd

    Top Song Sales Artist

    • Adele
    • BTS
    • Dua Lipa
    • Ed Sheeran
    • Walker Hayes

    Top Radio Songs Artist

    • Doja Cat
    • Ed Sheeran
    • Justin Bieber
    • Olivia Rodrigo
    • The Weeknd

    Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW)

    • Doja Cat
    • Ed Sheeran
    • Justin Bieber
    • Olivia Rodrigo
    • The Weeknd

    Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (NEW)

    • BTS
    • Dua Lipa
    • Ed Sheeran
    • Olivia Rodrigo
    • The Weeknd

    Top Tour

    • Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
    • Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
    • Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
    • Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
    • The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

    Top R&B Artist

    • Doja Cat
    • Givēon
    • Silk Sonic
    • Summer Walker
    • The Weeknd

    Top R&B Male Artist

    • Givēon
    • Khalid
    • The Weeknd

    Top R&B Female Artist

    • Doja Cat
    • Summer Walker
    • SZA

    Top R&B Tour

    • Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)
    • Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
    • Usher (The Vegas Residency)

    Top Rap Artist

    • Drake
    • Juice WRLD
    • Lil Baby
    • Moneybagg Yo
    • Polo G

    Top Rap Male Artist

    • Drake
    • Juice WRLD
    • Polo G

    Top Rap Female Artist

    • Cardi B
    • Latto
    • Megan Thee Stallion

    Top Rap Tour

    • J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)
    • Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)
    • Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

    Top Country Artist

    • Chris Stapleton
    • Luke Combs
    • Morgan Wallen
    • Taylor Swift
    • Walker Hayes

    Top Country Male Artist

    • Chris Stapleton
    • Luke Combs
    • Morgan Wallen

    Top Country Female Artist

    • Carrie Underwood
    • Miranda Lambert
    • Taylor Swift

    Top Country Duo/Group

    • Dan + Shay
    • Florida Georgia Line
    • Zac Brown Band

    Top Country Tour

    • Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)
    • Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)
    • Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

    Top Rock Artist

    • Glass Animals
    • Imagine Dragons
    • Machine Gun Kelly
    • Måneskin
    • twenty one pilots

    Top Rock Tour

    • Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
    • Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
    • The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

    Top Latin Artist

    • Bad Bunny
    • Farruko
    • Kali Uchis
    • Karol G
    • Rauw Alejandro

    Top Latin Male Artist

    • Bad Bunny
    • Farruko
    • Rauw Alejandro

    Top Latin Female Artist

    • Kali Uchis
    • Karol G
    • Rosalía

    Top Latin Duo/Group

    • Calibre 50
    • Eslabon Armado
    • Grupo Firme

    Top Latin Tour

    • Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)
    • Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)
    • Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

    Top Dance/Electronic Artist

    • Calvin Harris
    • David Guetta
    • Lady Gaga
    • Marshmello
    • Tiësto

    Top Christian Artist

    • Carrie Underwood
    • Elevation Worship
    • for King & Country
    • Lauren Daigle
    • Ye

    Top Gospel Artist

    • CeCe Winans
    • Elevation Worship
    • Kirk Franklin
    • Maverick City Music
    • Ye

    Album Awards

    Top Billboard 200 Album

    • Adele, 30
    • Doja Cat, Planet Her
    • Drake, Certified Lover Boy
    • Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
    • Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR

    Top Soundtrack

    • Arcane League of Legends
    • Encanto
    • In The Heights
    • Sing 2
    • tick, tick…BOOM!

    Top R&B Album

    • Doja Cat, Planet Her
    • Givēon, When It’s All Said and Done…Take Time
    • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic
    • Summer Walker, Still Over It
    • The Weeknd, Dawn FM

    Top Rap Album

    • Drake, Certified Lover Boy
    • Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta’s Pain
    • Rod Wave, SoulFly
    • The Kid LAROI, F*ck Love
    • Ye, Donda

    Top Country Album

    • Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On
    • Lee Brice, Hey World
    • Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)
    • Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)
    • Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

    Top Rock Album

    • AJR, OK Orchestra
    • Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
    • Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1
    • John Mayer, Sob Rock
    • twenty one pilots, Scaled and Icy

    Top Latin Album

    • Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas
    • J Balvin, Jose
    • Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞
    • Karol G, KG0516
    • Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

    Top Dance/Electronic Album

    • C418, Minecraft – Volume Alpha
    • FKA twigs, Caprisongs
    • Illenium, Fallen Embers
    • Porter Robinson, Nurture
    • Rüfüs Du Sol, Surrender

    Top Christian Album

    • Carrie Underwood, 
      My Savior
    • CeCe Winans, Believe for It
    • Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
    • Phil Wickham, Hymn of Heaven
    • Ye, Donda

    Top Gospel Album

    • CeCe Winans, Believe for It
    • Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
    • Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition
    • Maverick City Music & Upperroom, move your heart.
    • Ye, Donda

    Song Awards

    Top Hot 100 Song

    • Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More
    • Dua Lipa, Levitating
    • Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
    • The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
    • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

    Top Streaming Song

    • Dua Lipa, Levitating
    • Glass Animals, Heat Waves
    • Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
    • The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
    • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

    Top Selling Song

    • BTS, Butter
    • BTS, Permission to Dance
    • Dua Lipa, Levitating
    • Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
    • Walker Hayes, Fancy Like

    Top Radio Song

    • Dua Lipa, Levitating
    • Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
    • Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
    • The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
    • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

    Top Collaboration

    • Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More
    • Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, Peaches
    • Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, Industry Baby
    • The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
    • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

    Top Billboard Global 200 Song (NEW)

    • Dua Lipa, Levitating
    • Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
    • Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
    • The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
    • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

    Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song (NEW)

    • BTS, Butter
    • Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
    • Lil Nas X, Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
    • The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
    • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

    Top Viral Song (NEW)

    • Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More
    • Gayle, abcdefu
    • Glass Animals, Heat Waves
    • Masked Wolf, Astronaut In The Ocean
    • Walker Hayes, Fancy Like

    Top R&B Song

    • Doja Cat & The Weeknd, You Right
    • Givēon, Heartbreak Anniversary
    • Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon, Peaches
    • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), Leave The Door Open
    • WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, Essence

    Top Rap Song

    • Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat, Knife Talk
    • Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, Way 2 Sexy
    • Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, Industry Baby
    • Masked Wolf, Astronaut In The Ocean
    • Polo G, Rapstar

    Top Country Song

    • Chris Stapleton, You Should Probably Leave
    • Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, If I Didn’t Love You
    • Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, Buy Dirt
    • Luke Combs, Forever After All
    • Walker Hayes, Fancy Like

    Top Rock Song

    • Coldplay X BTS, My Universe
    • Elle King & Miranda Lambert, Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)
    • Imagine Dragons, Follow You
    • Måneskin, Beggin'
    • The Anxiety: Willow & Tyler Cole, Meet Me at Our Spot

    Top Latin Song

    • Aventura x Bad Bunny, Volví
    • Bad Bunny, Yonaguni
    • Farruko, Pepas
    • Kali Uchis, telepatía
    • Rauw Alejandro, Todo De Ti

    Top Dance/Electronic Song

    • Elton John & Dua Lipa, Cold Heart – PNAU Remix
    • Farruko, Pepas
    • Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, You
    • Tiësto, The Business
    • Travis Scott & HVME, Goosebumps

    Top Christian Song

    • Anne Wilson, My Jesus
    • Ye, Hurricane
    • Ye, Moon
    • Ye, Off the Grid
    • Ye, Praise God

    Top Gospel Song

    • Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, Jireh
    • Ye, Hurricane
    • Ye, Moon
    • Ye, Off the Grid
    • Ye, Praise God
    Last Updated Apr 9, 2022, 3:52 PM IST
