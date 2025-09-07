The complete list of contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is finally out, featuring a mix of celebrities, comedians, and commoners. Fans can now meet all 15 participants and get a glimpse of the exciting personalities joining the house.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is coming with a lot of drama in entertainment and surprises. Hosted by Nagarjuna, the reality show needs no introduction as it has already created a buzz, with fans awaiting the full contestants' list. The current season promises to be a lethal cocktail of stars, experienced actors, comedians, and commoners, each coming with their very own personalities into Bigg Boss's house.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Full Contestants List Revealed:

Celebrities Who Are Entering The House

Thanuja Gowda: A well-known household name; Thanuja is said to be very calm and approachable, which is why she would become a strong contender for audience hearts.

Asha Saini: Fearless actress Asha is expected to bring energy, boldness, and occasional drama to the house.

Bharani: Famous for the famed serial Sravanthi and with appearances in various films, Bharani enjoys a strong fan following and a close relationship with Naga Babu.

Rithu Choudhary: Actress and Jabardasth star Rithu, with charm, fun, and a good screen presence, is one of the most awaited contestants.

Sanjana Galrani: Sesh, having films in multiple industries, adds glamour and a big personality to the show.

Suman Shetty: Veteran comedian who has acted in almost 300 films and won the Nandi Award for Best Comedian, he promises entertainment and lots of humor.

Shrasti Varma: With all the flair of a choreographer, Shrasti injects some innovation and energy into house tasks and activities.

Commoners Joining the Season

Kalyan: Truly representing the common man, Kalyan's relatable persona is expected to click with the viewers.

Mask Man Maneesh: The enigmatic commoner is already gaining curiosity ever since the announcement of his name for his mysterious persona, and he is likely to add suspense to the house.

Demon Pavan: Another audacious commoner, Pavan promises a lot of drama and high-energy in the tasks.

Ramu Rathode: Popular for his folk songs like Ranu Bombai Ki Ranu, his musical presence adds to the spirit of the season.

Dammu Srija: Spirited by nature, Srija would be the one to inject enthusiasm and energy into the house's dynamics.

Priya: A doctor who wants to be an actress, Priya brings her own unique style into the mix, blending intelligence with charm.

Immanuel: A joke cracking entertainer with a presence so felt, Immanuel is expected to keep everyone light and entertained during tough times.

What to Expect This Season

With 15 contestants officially confirmed, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is, without a doubt, an emotional roller coaster, drama unlimited, and lots of entertainment. The combination of celebrities, comedians, and the commoners will assure an interesting house environment where friendships, rivalries, and strategies will keep the fans hooked on their screens. With unpredictable tasks and exciting twists, this season is gearing up to be one of the most engaging yet.