Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Premiere Highlights: Stunning New House Pictures Revealed
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 kicked off with a bang! Nagarjuna made a dazzling entrance with a killer dance performance. Let's take a peek at the brand new Bigg Boss house.
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 Grand Launch
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 premiered in style. After two months of anticipation, the show launched on Sunday (September 7th). Nagarjuna's entry was electrifying. Around 15 contestants, including celebrities and commoners, are expected. This season features two houses, as revealed by Nagarjuna. More details are expected soon.
A Look at the New Bigg Boss House
The new Bigg Boss house is a visual treat. The colorful and thematic design of each room and hall is captivating. Nagarjuna, blindfolded, entered and introduced the house.
Bigg Boss House Garden Area
The garden area has been redesigned with a special Bigg Boss eye as the main attraction. The new designs are impressive.
Bigg Boss House Entrance
Bigg Boss Second House
Open Hall
House Designs
Waiting Hall
Bedroom
This is the main bedroom in the bigg boss house where all contestants sleep. It's spacious, lavish designed. The new house has a fresh and captivating look.