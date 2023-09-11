Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7: All need to know about Kamal Haasan's reality show; date, time and more

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7: The highly anticipated 7th season of Bigg Boss is already in full swing, with promotional efforts ramping up. Fans are anticipating the revelation of the new candidates for this season with bated breath.

Bigg Boss Tamil, a popular reality programme on Vijay TV, has completed six seasons. The event, hosted by popular actor Kamal Haasan, has received a phenomenal reaction from the public. As of yet, there has been no formal confirmation of when the seventh season will begin. According to sources, a big opening ceremony will begin on October 1. Last season, Aseem was crowned champion and received a handsome monetary prize of Rs 50 lakh. During that season, Vikraman and Shivin finished second and third, respectively.

According to reports, one of the most exciting parts of Bigg Boss Season 7 Tamil is the introduction of two homes, which has piqued viewers' interest. This unique approach has aroused discussion regarding the show's increased drama and interactions.

With two homes, candidates will have more room, but it will also lead to more fights, alliances, and surprising twists. The show's designers took a risk by including this dual-house concept, which promises to engage viewers throughout the season.

There is widespread speculation that acclaimed actress Roshini Haripriyan would compete in the upcoming 7th season of Bigg Boss Tamil.

Roshini's depiction as Kannamma in the Bharati Kannamma TV series won her a large fan following, especially for the moments in which she stormed out of the house and wandered for several km, which went viral online. Notably, Roshini departed the Bharathi Kannamma series and also competed in the third season of Cook with Comali, where many fans praised her for her performance.

Furthermore, Bigg Boss is broadcast in Tamil and other regional languages like Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.