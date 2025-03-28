Sports

IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How LSG secured 5-wicket win over SRH

Image credits: ANI

Shardul Strikes Early

Shardul Thakur removes Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan in consecutive balls to give LSG an early advantage.

Image credits: ANI

Travis Head’s Brutal Batting

Travis Head’s explosive 47 off 28 balls, including two sixes off Avesh Khan, keeps SRH in the game.

Image credits: ANI

Missed Chances for Head

Head survives two dropped catches, which later prove costly as he slams more boundaries.

Image credits: ANI

Prince Yadav's 1st IPL Wicket

Head's luck finally ran out when fast bowler Prince Yadav disturbed his timbers to pick up his first IPL wicket.

Image credits: ANI

Cummins’ Quick Fire 18

SRH skipper Pat Cummins (18 off 4) hit three sixes of his first three balls before departing.

Image credits: ANI

Shardul’s Fiery Four-Wicket Spell

Shardul Thakur’s 4/34 helps LSG restrict SRH to 190/9; pacer completes 100 IPL wickets.

Image credits: LSG/X

Pooran’s Explosive 70

Nicholas Pooran takes charge with a sensational 70 off 26 balls, including 6 fours and 6 sixes, leading LSG's chase.

Image credits: ANI

Partnership of Power: Pooran & Marsh

Pooran and Mitchell Marsh’s rapid 116-run partnership takes LSG closer to the target in just 16.1 overs.

Image credits: ANI

Marsh's Spectacular 50

After Pooran's dismissal, Marsh took the onus on him and brought up his half-century of just 29 balls.

Image credits: ANI

LSG Clinch 5-Wicket Win

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant (15 off 15) could not do much but Abdul Samad played a entertaining cameo to get his side home.

Image credits: ANI

