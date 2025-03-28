IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How LSG secured 5-wicket win over SRH

Sports
Shardul Thakur removes Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan in consecutive balls to give LSG an early advantage.
Travis Head’s explosive 47 off 28 balls, including two sixes off Avesh Khan, keeps SRH in the game.
Head survives two dropped catches, which later prove costly as he slams more boundaries.
Head's luck finally ran out when fast bowler Prince Yadav disturbed his timbers to pick up his first IPL wicket.
SRH skipper Pat Cummins (18 off 4) hit three sixes of his first three balls before departing.
Shardul Thakur’s 4/34 helps LSG restrict SRH to 190/9; pacer completes 100 IPL wickets.
Nicholas Pooran takes charge with a sensational 70 off 26 balls, including 6 fours and 6 sixes, leading LSG's chase.
Pooran and Mitchell Marsh’s rapid 116-run partnership takes LSG closer to the target in just 16.1 overs.
After Pooran's dismissal, Marsh took the onus on him and brought up his half-century of just 29 balls.
LSG skipper Rishabh Pant (15 off 15) could not do much but Abdul Samad played a entertaining cameo to get his side home.
